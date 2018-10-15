WILLIAMS SONOMA : ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH INA GARTEN

The Best-Selling Cookbook Author and Host of Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa

To Sign New COOK LIKE A PRO Cookbook in Six Locations Across the U.S.

Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, announced today a book tour with Ina Garten. The author of ten best-selling cookbooks and host of the Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa – winner of both Emmy and James Beard awards – is celebrating her highly anticipated 11th book, COOK LIKE A PRO and will be making appearances in venues across the U.S. At these special events, Ina will be joined by a local moderator and will share behind-the-scenes stories of filming her award-winning television show, writing her best-selling cookbooks, and enjoying food with family and friends at her home in the Hamptons. An audience Q & A will immediately follow each interview.

Williams Sonoma is offering ticket holders autographed copies of Ina’s new book for purchase in advance online for pick up at the events. Customers who are interested in attending the events can reserve a spot through the following links:

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 7:30pm – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, Illinois

Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProChicago

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:30pm -- Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, Georgia

Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProAtlanta

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 7:30pm -- McFarlin Memorial Auditorium, Dallas, Texas

Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProDallas

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 7:30pm -- State Theatre, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProMinneapolis

Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 7:30pm -- Paramount Theatre, Denver, Colorado

Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProDenver

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 7:30pm -- Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa, California

Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProOrangeCounty

Ina’s cookbook will be available at all Williams Sonoma stores as well as online at www.williams-sonoma.com.

For more information on the book tour and links to purchase the book please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/cooklikeapro

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals and wonderful memories. Williams Sonoma is also part of an active community on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+ and YouTube.

ABOUT INA GARTEN

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling author and the host of Food Network’s Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey. This is her eleventh book. Visit her at www.BarefootContessa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005773/en/