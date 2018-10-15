Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Williams-Sonoma, Inc.    WSM

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WILLIAMS SONOMA : ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH INA GARTEN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:50pm CEST

The Best-Selling Cookbook Author and Host of Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa
To Sign New COOK LIKE A PRO Cookbook in Six Locations Across the U.S.

Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, announced today a book tour with Ina Garten. The author of ten best-selling cookbooks and host of the Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa – winner of both Emmy and James Beard awards – is celebrating her highly anticipated 11th book, COOK LIKE A PRO and will be making appearances in venues across the U.S. At these special events, Ina will be joined by a local moderator and will share behind-the-scenes stories of filming her award-winning television show, writing her best-selling cookbooks, and enjoying food with family and friends at her home in the Hamptons. An audience Q & A will immediately follow each interview.

Williams Sonoma is offering ticket holders autographed copies of Ina’s new book for purchase in advance online for pick up at the events. Customers who are interested in attending the events can reserve a spot through the following links:

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 7:30pm – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, Illinois
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProChicago

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:30pm -- Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta, Georgia
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProAtlanta

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 7:30pm -- McFarlin Memorial Auditorium, Dallas, Texas
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProDallas

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 7:30pm -- State Theatre, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProMinneapolis

Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 7:30pm -- Paramount Theatre, Denver, Colorado
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProDenver

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 7:30pm -- Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa, California
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProOrangeCounty

Ina’s cookbook will be available at all Williams Sonoma stores as well as online at www.williams-sonoma.com.

For more information on the book tour and links to purchase the book please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/cooklikeapro

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals and wonderful memories. Williams Sonoma is also part of an active community on FacebookInstagramTwitterPinterestGoogle+ and YouTube.

ABOUT INA GARTEN

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling author and the host of Food Network’s Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey. This is her eleventh book. Visit her at www.BarefootContessa.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
06:50pWILLIAMS SONOMA : Announces book tour with ina garten
BU
10/12WILLIAMS SONOMA : Pottery barn kids debuts in u.k. market with ecommerce site an..
BU
10/12WILLIAMS SONOMA : Pottery barn kids debuts in u.k. market with ecommerce site an..
PU
10/03WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. : Puts the Power of Professional Design Services in the Ha..
BU
09/20WILLIAMS SONOMA : Pbteen and benefit cosmetics debut exclusive home décor collec..
BU
09/14WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. : declares quarterly cash dividend
BU
09/13WILLIAMS SONOMA : West elm opens new location in downtown los angeles
BU
09/11WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. : to Recruit for Over 7,500 Open Positions During Septembe..
BU
09/07WILLIAMS SONOMA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
09/05WILLIAMS SONOMA : AND CADILLAC PARTNER TO BRING NAPA’S AWARD-WINNING RESTA..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05After Hours Gainers / Losers (10/05/2018) 
10/01U.S. Dividend Stocks On Discount - September 2018 
09/21Pier 1 Imports peers stand tall amid carnage 
09/19Amazon Scout seen as threat for specialty retailers 
09/14Williams-Sonoma declares $0.43 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 654 M
EBIT 2019 484 M
Net income 2019 337 M
Finance 2019 123 M
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 14,89
P/E ratio 2020 13,69
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 4 905 M
Chart WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 62,2 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura J. Alber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian D. P. Bellamy Chairman
Dean A. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Julie P. Whalen Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yasir Anwar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.17.78%4 883
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-6.41%15 561
RH44.18%2 637
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-38.47%1 926
AT HOME GROUP INC-10.07%1 727
DUNELM GROUP PLC-16.46%1 536
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.