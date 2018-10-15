WILLIAMS SONOMA : ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH INA GARTEN

Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM)
portfolio of brands, announced today a book tour with Ina Garten. The
author of ten best-selling cookbooks and host of the Food Network’s
Barefoot Contessa – winner of both Emmy and James Beard awards – is
celebrating her highly anticipated 11th book, COOK LIKE A PRO and will
be making appearances in venues across the U.S. At these special events,
Ina will be joined by a local moderator and will share behind-the-scenes
stories of filming her award-winning television show, writing her
best-selling cookbooks, and enjoying food with family and friends at her
home in the Hamptons. An audience Q & A will immediately follow each
interview.
Williams Sonoma is offering ticket holders autographed copies of Ina’s
new book for purchase in advance online for pick up at the events.
Customers who are interested in attending the events can reserve a spot
through the following links:
Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 7:30pm – The Chicago Theatre, Chicago,
Illinois
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProChicago
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:30pm -- Cobb Energy Performing Arts
Centre, Atlanta, Georgia
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProAtlanta
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 7:30pm -- McFarlin Memorial Auditorium,
Dallas, Texas
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProDallas
Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 7:30pm -- State Theatre, Minneapolis,
Minnesota
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProMinneapolis
Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 7:30pm -- Paramount Theatre, Denver,
Colorado
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProDenver
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 7:30pm -- Segerstrom Center for the Arts,
Costa Mesa, California
Tickets: http://bit.ly/InaCookLikeaProOrangeCounty
Ina’s cookbook will be available at all Williams Sonoma stores as well
as online at www.williams-sonoma.com.
For more information on the book tour and links to purchase the book
please visit: www.williams-sonoma.com/cooklikeapro
ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA
Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand
has been bringing people together around food. A member of
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma
is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen
and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer
experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics,
bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as
furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers
cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A
comprehensive gift
registry program for weddings and other special events is available
in stores and online. On williams-sonoma.com and
the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste,
customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create
delicious meals and wonderful memories. Williams Sonoma is also part of
an active community on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, Google+ and YouTube.
ABOUT INA GARTEN
Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling author and the host of Food
Network’s Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. She lives in East
Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey. This is her eleventh book.
Visit her at www.BarefootContessa.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005773/en/