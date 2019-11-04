WILLIAMS SONOMA : LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH NBC'S TODAY TO CELEBRATE THANKSGIVING

TODAY Personalities Share Family Recipes and Turkey Day Traditions

Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is working with NBC’s TODAY to inspire customers and viewers this Thanksgiving. Several members of the TODAY family have shared recipes, stories, and Turkey Day traditions with Williams Sonoma in a new co-branded Thanksgiving brochure available now in Williams Sonoma stores and online at www.williams-sonoma.com/todayshow.

“Thanksgiving is absolutely my favorite holiday. I love to cook and there’s no stressing over gift giving. It’s all about gathering the family together to enjoy way too much food. I love seeing green on the table and it reminds me of the season. It’s an added bonus when people say to me, ‘Everything you made was delicious!’” – Dylan Dreyer

“For as long as I can remember, my mom was blending away during the holidays, creating her famous Brandy Alexanders. It’s such a tradition that we even named our family dog after the drink, calling her ‘Lexi’ for short. She was an off-white fluffy thing, resembling the concoction of ice cream and crème de cacao, and had a sprinkle of brown on her face that matched the nutmeg that tops the drink.” – Carson Daly

The TODAY Thanksgiving Menu for Williams Sonoma includes:

SIDE DISHES Al Roker’s Family Sweet Potatoes & Skillet Corn Bread Siri Daly’s Autumn Panzanella Dylan Dreyer’s Crispy Bacon Brussels with Walnut-Parm Crunch

TURKEY Elizabeth Heiskell’s Pillowcase Turkey with Million-Dollar Gravy

DESSERTS Siri Daly’s Mini Apple Tarts with Salted Caramel Sauce Elizabeth Heiskell’s Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

DRINK Carson Daly’s Brandy Alexander



TODAY Food is excited to be working with Williams Sonoma to bring new tastes to the table this holiday season. (For more recipes head to TODAY.com/Food.)

To celebrate the menu, Williams Sonoma is hosting an all-store event on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 6:30pm. Elizabeth Heiskell will make an appearance at the Ponce City Market store to conduct the class in Atlanta and Dylan Dreyer will attend the event at the Columbus Circle store in New York City. Please contact your local Williams Sonoma store for additional event details.

