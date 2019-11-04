Log in
WILLIAMS SONOMA : LAUNCHES PARTNERSHIP WITH NBC'S TODAY TO CELEBRATE THANKSGIVING

11/04/2019 | 02:11pm EST

TODAY Personalities Share Family Recipes and Turkey Day Traditions

Williams Sonoma, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is working with NBC’s TODAY to inspire customers and viewers this Thanksgiving. Several members of the TODAY family have shared recipes, stories, and Turkey Day traditions with Williams Sonoma in a new co-branded Thanksgiving brochure available now in Williams Sonoma stores and online at www.williams-sonoma.com/todayshow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005849/en/

TODAY Show Shares Thanksgiving Recipes With Williams Sonoma (Photo: Business Wire)

TODAY Show Shares Thanksgiving Recipes With Williams Sonoma (Photo: Business Wire)

“Thanksgiving is absolutely my favorite holiday. I love to cook and there’s no stressing over gift giving. It’s all about gathering the family together to enjoy way too much food. I love seeing green on the table and it reminds me of the season. It’s an added bonus when people say to me, ‘Everything you made was delicious!’” – Dylan Dreyer

“For as long as I can remember, my mom was blending away during the holidays, creating her famous Brandy Alexanders. It’s such a tradition that we even named our family dog after the drink, calling her ‘Lexi’ for short. She was an off-white fluffy thing, resembling the concoction of ice cream and crème de cacao, and had a sprinkle of brown on her face that matched the nutmeg that tops the drink.” – Carson Daly

The TODAY Thanksgiving Menu for Williams Sonoma includes:

  • SIDE DISHES
    • Al Roker’s Family Sweet Potatoes & Skillet Corn Bread
    • Siri Daly’s Autumn Panzanella
    • Dylan Dreyer’s Crispy Bacon Brussels with Walnut-Parm Crunch
  • TURKEY
    • Elizabeth Heiskell’s Pillowcase Turkey with Million-Dollar Gravy
  • DESSERTS
    • Siri Daly’s Mini Apple Tarts with Salted Caramel Sauce
    • Elizabeth Heiskell’s Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
  • DRINK
    • Carson Daly’s Brandy Alexander

TODAY Food is excited to be working with Williams Sonoma to bring new tastes to the table this holiday season. (For more recipes head to TODAY.com/Food.)

To celebrate the menu, Williams Sonoma is hosting an all-store event on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 6:30pm. Elizabeth Heiskell will make an appearance at the Ponce City Market store to conduct the class in Atlanta and Dylan Dreyer will attend the event at the Columbus Circle store in New York City. Please contact your local Williams Sonoma store for additional event details.

For more information, please visit:
http://www.williams-sonoma.com/todayshow

ABOUT WILLIAMS SONOMA

Since its founding by Chuck Williams in 1956, the Williams Sonoma brand has been bringing people together around food. A member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, Williams Sonoma is a leading specialty retailer of high-quality products for the kitchen and home, providing world-class service and an engaging customer experience. Products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor, cookbooks, as well as furniture, lighting and decorative accessories. Each store offers cooking classes and tastings conducted by expert culinary staff. A comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events is available in stores and online. On williamssonoma.com and the Williams Sonoma blog, Taste, customers can find recipes, tips, and techniques that help them create delicious meals. Williams Sonoma can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube. Williams Sonoma is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands.

ABOUT NBC’s TODAY

NBC’s TODAY is the news program that informs, entertains, inspires and sets the agenda each morning for Americans. Airing live from 7 to 11 a.m. ET, TODAY reaches more than five million people every day through its broadcast, and millions more through TODAY.com, the TODAY app, and social media platforms. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Natalie Morales, Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist are the anchors and hosts. Noah Oppenheim is the president and executive in charge. Libby Leist is the executive producer of the 7-9 a.m. ET hours, Jaclyn Levin is the executive producer of the 9 a.m. ET hour and Joanne LaMarca Mathisen is the executive producer of the 10 a.m. ET hour.

WSM-PR


© Business Wire 2019
