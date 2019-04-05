Williams-Sonoma, Inc. : Announces Election of Scott Dahnke to Board of Directors

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that Scott Dahnke has
been elected to its Board of Directors.
“We are delighted to have Scott join our Board,” said Adrian Bellamy,
Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We believe that his extensive
experience building brand equity in leading consumer brands will be of
great value to our Board.”
Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer, joined Bellamy in
welcoming Dahnke to the Board. “We are very excited to announce the
addition of Scott to our Board,” she said. “Scott brings substantial
expertise in the global retail and consumer industry, and we look
forward to his insights and perspective.”
Dahnke has served as the Global co-CEO of L Catterton since 2016
and as the Managing Partner from 2003 to 2015. During his time at L
Catterton, Dahnke has helped grow the firm into the world’s largest
consumer-focused private equity firm, with over $15 billion of equity
capital across seven fund strategies in 17 offices globally. Prior to L
Catterton, he served as Managing Director of Deutsche Bank Capital
Partners and as Managing Director of AEA Investors. Previously, he
served as Chief Executive Officer of infoGROUP (formerly known as
InfoUSA; NASDAQ-listed) and as Principal (Partner) of McKinsey & Company.
ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products
for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise
strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm,
PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are
marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail
stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join
loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the
Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico,
Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping
to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate
stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as
well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired
Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home
furnishings and décor industry.
