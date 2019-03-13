Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces release date for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results: Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that it will release
its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results on Wednesday, March 20,
2019 after the market close. Following the release via the wire
services, the Company will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM
Eastern Time, which can be accessed at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events.
Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events
beginning at 6:15 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products
for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise
strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm,
PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are
marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail
stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join
loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the
Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico,
Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping
to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate
stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as
well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired
Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home
furnishings and décor industry.
