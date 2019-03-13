Log in
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces release date for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results: Wednesday, March 20, 2019

03/13/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 after the market close. Following the release via the wire services, the Company will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, which can be accessed at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events beginning at 6:15 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 636 M
EBIT 2019 480 M
Net income 2019 339 M
Finance 2019 130 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 14,14
P/E ratio 2020 13,22
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 4 611 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 54,7 $
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura J. Alber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian D. P. Bellamy Chairman
Dean A. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Julie P. Whalen Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yasir Anwar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.14.03%4 611
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD3.08%14 292
RH18.50%3 012
DUNELM GROUP PLC57.39%2 251
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.37.63%2 142
AT HOME GROUP INC21.01%1 435
