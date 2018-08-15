Log in
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces release date for second quarter 2018 results: Wednesday, August 22, 2018

08/15/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, after the market close. Following the release via the wire services, the Company will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, which can be accessed at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events beginning at 6:15 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 624 M
EBIT 2019 474 M
Net income 2019 343 M
Finance 2019 129 M
Yield 2019 2,90%
P/E ratio 2019 14,43
P/E ratio 2020 13,67
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 4 818 M
Chart WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 54,8 $
Spread / Average Target -8,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura J. Alber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian D. P. Bellamy Chairman
Dean A. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Julie P. Whalen Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yasir Anwar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.15.32%4 818
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD0.03%16 761
RH77.59%3 280
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-16.28%2 539
AT HOME GROUP INC14.38%2 168
DUNELM GROUP PLC-27.51%1 306
