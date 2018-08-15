Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces release date for second quarter 2018 results: Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that it will release
its second quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, after the
market close. Following the release via the wire services, the Company
will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern Time, which can
be accessed at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events.
Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events
beginning at 6:15 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 22, 2018.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products
for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise
strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm,
PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are
marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail
stores. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the
United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and
have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East,
the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites
in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging
and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor
industry.
