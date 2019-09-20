Log in
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

(WSM)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. : declares quarterly cash dividend

0
09/20/2019

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 29, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2019. As of September 1, 2019, the Company had 78,022,213 shares of common stock outstanding.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies – Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham – are marketed through e‑commerce websites, direct mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 846 M
EBIT 2020 497 M
Net income 2020 358 M
Finance 2020 122 M
Yield 2020 2,91%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 5 077 M
Chart WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 66,83  $
Last Close Price 65,11  $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laura J. Alber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adrian D. P. Bellamy Chairman
Dean A. Miller Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Julie P. Whalen Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yasir Anwar Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.29.40%5 077
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD18.12%16 568
RH41.45%3 165
DUNELM GROUP PLC55.18%2 116
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-11.75%1 241
MAISONS DU MONDE-7.54%771
