Williams-Sonoma, Inc. : reports strong second quarter 2018 results

Net revenue growth of 6.1%, with comparable brand revenue growth of 4.6%

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.62; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.77 driven by gross margin expansion

Raises 2018 full-year guidance

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) today announced operating results for the second fiscal quarter (“Q2 18”) ended July 29, 2018 versus the second fiscal quarter (“Q2 17”) ended July 30, 2017.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

2nd Quarter 2018

Net revenue growth of 6.1%

Comparable brand revenue growth of 4.6%

E-commerce net revenue growth accelerates to 53.9% of total company net revenues

GAAP operating margin of 5.8%; non-GAAP operating margin of 6.8% in-line with Q2 17

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.62; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.77 outperforms guidance, driven by gross margin expansion

Merchandise inventories growth of 2.5%, significantly below net revenue growth

Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance

Non-GAAP net revenue guidance raised to $5,565 billion – $5,665 billion

Comparable brand revenue growth raised at the low end to 3.0% - 5.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin raised at the low end to 8.4% - 9.0%

Non-GAAP diluted EPS raised to $4.26 - $4.36

Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Today, we are announcing another quarter of strong results with topline growth at the high-end of guidance, gross margin significantly above last year and a substantial EPS outperformance. Our powerful multi-channel, multi-brand platform, together with our strong execution of our strategic initiatives in digital leadership, product innovation, retail transformation and operational excellence are having a positive impact on all parts of our business. Given the results in the first half and the momentum our initiatives are creating, we are raising our full-year guidance for net revenues, comp revenue growth, operating margin and EPS.”

2nd QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

Net revenues increased 6.1% to $1.275 billion in Q2 18 from $1.202 billion in Q2 17. Excluding certain discrete items, non-GAAP net revenues were $1.274 billion in Q2 18 or a 6.1% increase over Q2 17. See Exhibit 1.

Comparable brand revenue in Q2 18 increased 4.6% compared to an increase of 2.8% in Q2 17 as shown in the table below:

2nd Quarter Comparable Brand Revenue Growth (Decline) by Concept* Q2 18 Q2 17 Pottery Barn 2.0% 1.2% West Elm 9.5% 10.1% Williams Sonoma 1.6% 1.9% Pottery Barn Kids and Teen 5.7% (2.7%) Total 4.6% 2.8% *See the Company’s 10-K and 10-Q filings for the definition of comparable brand revenue.

E-commerce net revenues in Q2 18 increased 8.9% to $687 million from $631 million in Q2 17. Excluding certain discrete items, non-GAAP e-commerce net revenues were $686 million in Q2 18 or an 8.8% increase over Q2 17. See Exhibit 1.

Retail net revenues in Q2 18 increased 3.1% to $588 million from $571 million in Q2 17.

Operating margin in Q2 18 was 5.8% compared to 6.8% in Q2 17. Excluding certain discrete items, non-GAAP operating margin was 6.8% in Q2 18. See Exhibit 1.

- Gross margin was 36.4% in Q2 18 versus 35.2% in Q2 17. Excluding certain discrete items, non-GAAP gross margin was 36.5% in Q2 18. See Exhibit 1. - Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $390 million, or 30.6% of net revenues in Q2 18, versus $341 million, or 28.4% of net revenues in Q2 17. Excluding certain discrete items, non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $379 million, or 29.7% of net revenues in Q2 18. See Exhibit 1.

The effective income tax rate in Q2 18 was 28.8% versus 34.8% in Q2 17. Excluding certain discrete items, the non-GAAP effective income tax rate was 24.5% in Q2 18. See Exhibit 1.

EPS in Q2 18 was $0.62 versus $0.61 in Q2 17. Excluding certain discrete items, non-GAAP EPS was $0.77 in Q2 18. See Exhibit 1.

Merchandise inventories at the end of Q2 18 increased 2.5% to $1.100 billion from $1.073 billion at the end of Q2 17.

These results include the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, which pertains to revenue recognition. See Exhibit 2 for more details on the financial impact of adoption.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During Q2 18, we repurchased 2,409,000 shares of common stock at an average cost of $56.90 per share for a total cost of approximately $137 million. As of July 29, 2018, there was approximately $344 million remaining under our current stock repurchase program.

FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE 3rd Quarter 2018 Financial Guidance* Non-GAAP Total Net Revenues (millions) $1,355 – $1,380 Comparable Brand Revenue Growth 3.0% – 5.0% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.90 – $0.95 Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Guidance* Non-GAAP Total Net Revenues (millions) $5,565 – $5,665 Comparable Brand Revenue Growth 3.0% – 5.0% Non-GAAP Operating Margin 8.4% – 9.0% Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $4.26 – $4.36 Non-GAAP Income Tax Rate 24.0% – 26.0% Capital Spending (millions) $200 – $220 Depreciation and Amortization (millions) $185 – $195 *We have not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP

measures on a forward-looking basis due to the potential variability of discrete items.

Store Opening and Closing Guidance by Retail Concept** FY 2017 ACTUAL FY 2018 GUIDANCE Total New Close End Williams Sonoma 228 5 (15) 218 Pottery Barn 203 6 (3) 206 West Elm 106 9 (3) 112 Pottery Barn Kids 86 - (9) 77 Rejuvenation 8 2 - 10 Total 631 22 (30) 623 ** Included in the FY 17 store count are 19 stores in Australia and two stores in the UK. FY 18 guidance includes one

additional UK store.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will host a live conference call today, August 22, 2018, at 2:00 P.M. (PT). The call, hosted by Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be open to the general public via live webcast and can be accessed at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.williams-sonomainc.com/events.

SEC REGULATION G — NON-GAAP INFORMATION

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Exhibit 1 provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”). We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of current period performance on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to the GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and our financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP financial measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or are proven incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our ability to continue to successfully execute our strategic iniatives; our optimism about the future; our ability to drive long-term profitable growth; our future financial guidance, including Q3 18 and FY 2018 guidance; our stock repurchase program; and our proposed store openings and closures.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: continuing changes in general economic conditions, and the impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending; new interpretations of or changes to current accounting rules or tax regulations; the potential impact of tariffs, including our ability to mitigate the potential impact; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and buying trends; dependence on timely introduction and customer acceptance of our merchandise; changes in consumer spending based on weather, political, competitive and other conditions beyond our control; delays in store openings; competition from companies with concepts or products similar to ours; timely and effective sourcing of merchandise from our foreign and domestic vendors and delivery of merchandise through our supply chain to our stores and customers; effective inventory management; our ability to manage customer returns; successful catalog management, including timing, sizing and merchandising; uncertainties in e-marketing, infrastructure and regulation; multi-channel and multi-brand complexities; our ability to introduce new brands and brand extensions; challenges associated with our increasing global presence; dependence on external funding sources for operating capital; disruptions in the financial markets; our ability to control employment, occupancy and other operating costs; our ability to improve our systems and processes; changes to our information technology infrastructure; general political, economic and market conditions and events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our public announcements, reports to stockholders and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2018 and all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 29, 2018 July 30, 2017 July 29, 2018 July 30, 2017 % of

Revenues % of

Revenues % of

Revenues % of

Revenues In thousands, except per share amounts $ $ $ $ E-commerce net revenues 686,942 53.9% 630,793 52.5% 1,333,122 53.8% 1,211,303 52.4% Retail net revenues 588,232 46.1% 570,813 47.5% 1,145,052 46.2% 1,101,810 47.6% Net revenues 1,275,174 100.0% 1,201,606 100.0% 2,478,174 100.0% 2,313,113 100.0% Cost of goods sold 811,232 63.6% 778,895 64.8% 1,582,068 63.8% 1,494,642 64.6% Gross profit 463,942 36.4% 422,711 35.2% 896,106 36.2% 818,471 35.4% Selling, general and administrative expenses 389,776 30.6% 341,127 28.4% 755,390 30.5% 674,413 29.2% Operating income 74,166 5.8% 81,584 6.8% 140,716 5.7% 144,058 6.2% Interest expense, net 1,584 0.1% 483 - 2,785 0.1% 380 - Earnings before income taxes 72,582 5.7% 81,101 6.7% 137,931 5.6% 143,678 6.2% Income taxes 20,869 1.6% 28,184 2.3% 41,050 1.7% 51,206 2.2% Net earnings 51,713 4.1% 52,917 4.4% 96,881 3.9% 92,472 4.0% Earnings per share (EPS): Basic $0.63 $0.61 $1.17 $1.07 Diluted $0.62 $0.61 $1.16 $1.06 Shares used in calculation of EPS: Basic 82,342 86,429 82,867 86,696 Diluted 83,167 86,848 83,519 87,238

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) July 29, January 28, July 30, In thousands, except per share amounts 2018 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ $174,580 $ $390,136 $ $103,109 Accounts receivable, net 106,322 90,119 78,735 Merchandise inventories, net 1,099,888 1,061,593 1,072,976 Prepaid catalog expenses — 20,517 20,881 Prepaid expenses 74,811 62,204 76,611 Other current assets 21,891 11,876 12,066 Total current assets 1,477,492 1,636,445 1,364,378 Property and equipment, net 919,689 932,283 929,331 Deferred income taxes, net 60,960 67,306 130,212 Goodwill 85,673 18,838 18,773 Other long-term assets, net 64,163 130,877 37,166 Total assets $ $2,607,977 $ $2,785,749 $ $2,479,860 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ $466,903 $ $457,144 $ $427,474 Accrued expenses 112,381 134,207 97,965 Gift card and other deferred revenue 263,546 300,607 294,694 Borrowings under revolving line of credit — — 115,000 Income taxes payable 35,529 56,783 35,582 Other current liabilities 69,589 59,082 49,355 Total current liabilities 947,948 1,007,823 1,020,070 Deferred rent and lease incentives 207,190 202,134 196,982 Long-term debt 299,521 299,422 — Other long-term obligations 72,330 72,804 74,284 Total liabilities 1,526,989 1,582,183 1,291,336 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock: $.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; none issued — — — Common stock: $.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 80,988, 83,726 and 85,754 shares issued and outstanding at July 29, 2018,

January 28, 2018 and July 30, 2017, respectively 810 837 858 Additional paid-in capital 561,810 562,814 556,702 Retained earnings 528,368 647,422 640,368 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,742) (6,782) (8,599) Treasury stock, at cost (258) (725) (805) Total stockholders’ equity 1,080,988 1,203,566 1,188,524 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ $2,607,977 $ $2,785,749 $ $2,479,860

Retail Store Data (unaudited) April 29, 2018 Openings Closings July 29, 2018 July 30, 2017 Williams Sonoma 224 4 (2) 226 234 Pottery Barn 203 2 — 205 204 West Elm 108 3 (2) 109 101 Pottery Barn Kids 84 — — 84 88 Rejuvenation 8 — — 8 8 Total 627 9 (4) 632 635

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 29, July 30, In thousands 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 96,881 $ 92,472 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 93,809 90,048 Loss on disposal/impairment of assets 4,466 845 Amortization of deferred lease incentives (13,210) (12,680) Deferred income taxes (4,415) (8,937) Tax benefit related to stock-based awards 9,711 14,511 Stock-based compensation expense 26,526 22,829 Other 166 102 Changes in: Accounts receivable (13,567) 10,658 Merchandise inventories (45,159) (92,711) Prepaid catalog expenses — (1,384) Prepaid expenses and other assets (29,217) (25,739) Accounts payable (1,735) (36,917) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (12,209) (34,453) Gift card and other deferred revenue 11,927 (8,553) Deferred rent and lease incentives 18,861 12,635 Income taxes payable (22,712) 12,409 Net cash provided by operating activities 120,123 35,135 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (80,021) (82,727) Other 513 44 Net cash used in investing activities (79,508) (82,683) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (174,818) (93,361) Payment of dividends (70,331) (68,197) Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards (12,335) (14,117) Borrowings under revolving line of credit — 115,000 Net cash used in financing activities (257,484) (60,675) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,313 (2,381) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (215,556) (110,604) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 390,136 213,713 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 174,580 $ 103,109

Exhibit 1 2nd Quarter and Year-to-Date GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation* (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended July 29, 2018 Impairment and Employment- GAAP Basis Early Termination related (as reported) Charges1 Outward- related2 Tax Legislation3 Expense4 Non-GAAP Basis Net revenues $ 1,275,174 - $ (707) - - $ 1,274,467 Gross profit 463,942 $ 719 269 - - 464,930 % of Revenues 36.4% 36.5% Selling, general and administrative expenses 389,776 (4,578) (4,720) - $ (1,874) 378,604 % of Revenues 30.6% 29.7% Operating income 74,166 5,297 4,989 - 1,874 86,326 % of Revenues 5.8% 6.8% Earnings before income taxes 72,582 5,297 4,992 - 1,874 84,745 Income taxes 20,869 1,289 1,055 $ (2,888) 468 20,793 Tax rate 28.8% 24.5% Net earnings $ 51,713 $ 4,008 $ 3,937 $ 2,888 $ 1,406 $ 63,952 Diluted EPS $ 0.62 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.77

Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 29, 2018 Impairment and Employment- GAAP Basis Early Termination Tax related Impact of Equity (as reported) Charges1 Outward-related2 Legislation3 Expense4 Accounting Rules5 Non-GAAP Basis Net revenues $ 2,478,174 - $ (1,401) - - - $ 2,476,773 Gross profit 896,106 $ 719 851 - - - 897,676 % of Revenues 36.2% 36.2% Selling, general and administrative expenses 755,390 (4,578) (11,064) - $ (3,576) - 736,172 % of Revenues 30.5% 29.7% Operating income 140,716 5,297 11,915 - 3,576 - 161,504 % of Revenues 5.7% 6.5% Earnings before income taxes 137,931 5,297 11,922 - 3,576 - 158,726 Income taxes 41,050 1,289 2,522 $ (6,186) 870 $ (1,146) 38,399 Tax rate 29.8% 24.2% Net earnings $ 96,881 $ 4,008 $ 9,400 $ 6,186 $ 2,706 $ 1,146 $ 120,327 Diluted EPS $ 1.16 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 1.44 Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 30, 2017 GAAP Basis Severance-related Impact of Equity Non-GAAP (as reported) Expense6 Accounting Rules5 Basis Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 674,413 $ (5,705) - $ 668,708 % of Revenues 29.2% 28.9% Operating income 144,058 5,705 - 149,763 % of Revenues 6.2% 6.5% Earnings before income taxes 143,678 5,705 - 149,383 Income taxes 51,206 1,971 $ (1,429) 51,748 Tax rate 35.6% 34.6% Net earnings $ 92,472 $ 3,734 $ 1,429 $ 97,635 Diluted EPS $ 1.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 1.12 *Per share amounts may not sum across due to rounding to the nearest cent per diluted share.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP By Segment** (unaudited) In thousands E-commerce Retail Unallocated Total Q2 18 Q2 17 Q2 18 Q2 17 Q2 18 Q2 17 Q2 18 Q2 17 Net revenues $ 686,942 $ 630,793 $ 588,232 $ 570,813 - - $ 1,275,174 $ 1,201,606 Outward-related2 (707) - - - - - (707) - Non-GAAP net revenues 686,235 630,793 588,232 570,813 - - 1,274,467 1,201,606 Net revenue growth 8.9% 5.2% 3.1% 2.1% - - 6.1% 3.7% Non-GAAP net revenue growth 8.8% - 3.1% - - - 6.1% - GAAP operating income (expense) 137,236 135,139 33,922 34,592 (96,992) (88,147) 74,166 81,584 GAAP operating margin 20.0% 21.4% 5.8% 6.1% (7.6)% (7.3)% 5.8% 6.8% Outward-related2 3,614 - - - 1,375 - 4,989 - Employment-related expense4 - - - - 1,874 - 1,874 - Impairment and Early Termination Charges1 493 - 4,804 - - - 5,297 - Non-GAAP operating income (expense) 141,343 135,139 38,726 34,592 (93,743) (88,147) 86,326 81,584 Non-GAAP operating margin 20.6% 21.4% 6.6% 6.1% (7.4)% (7.3)% 6.8% 6.8% **See the Company’s 10-K and 10-Q filings for additional information on segment reporting and the definition of operating income (expense) and operating margin.

SEC Regulation G – Non-GAAP Information – These tables include non-GAAP net revenues, gross profit, gross margin, SG&A, operating income, operating margin, earnings before income taxes, income taxes, effective tax rate, net earnings and diluted EPS. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of our quarterly actual results on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Notes to Exhibit 1:

1 During Q2 18, we incurred approximately $5.3 million of expense, primarily associated with impairment and early lease termination charges. 2 During Q2 and year-to-date 2018, we incurred approximately $5.0 million and $11.9 million of expense, respectively, primarily associated with acquisition-related compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, as well as the operations of Outward, Inc. 3 During Q2 and year-to-date 2018, we recorded income tax expense of approximately $2.9 million and $6.2 million, respectively, associated with tax legislation changes. 4 During Q2 and year-to-date 2018, we incurred approximately $1.9 million and $3.6 million, respectively, of employment-related expense related to stock-based compensation, which is recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses within the unallocated segment. 5 During Q1 18 and Q1 17, we recorded income tax expense of approximately $1.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively, associated with the adoption of accounting rules related to stock-based compensation. 6 During Q1 17, we incurred approximately $5.7 million for severance-related reorganization expenses primarily in our corporate functions, which is recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses within the unallocated segment.

Exhibit 2 ASU No. 2014-09 Impact of Adoption* (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Q2 2018 Q2 2018 GAAP ASU 2014-09 GAAP As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted Net revenues $ 1,275,174 $ (16,831) $ 1,258,343 Cost of goods sold 811,232 (2,257) 808,975 Gross profit 463,942 (14,574) 449,368 SG&A expenses 389,776 (10,908) 378,868 Operating income $ 74,166 $ (3,666) $ 70,500 *We adopted ASU No. 2014-09, which pertains to revenue recognition, in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

This table shows the impact of adopting ASU No. 2014-09 on our results of operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005592/en/