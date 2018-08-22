Williams-Sonoma, Inc. : reports strong second quarter 2018 results
08/22/2018 | 10:16pm CEST
Net revenue growth of 6.1%, with comparable brand revenue growth of
4.6% GAAP diluted EPS of $0.62; non-GAAP diluted EPS of
$0.77 driven by gross margin expansion Raises 2018 full-year
guidance
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) today announced operating results for
the second fiscal quarter (“Q2 18”) ended July 29, 2018 versus the
second fiscal quarter (“Q2 17”) ended July 30, 2017.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
2nd
Quarter 2018
Net revenue growth of 6.1%
Comparable brand revenue growth of 4.6%
E-commerce net revenue growth accelerates to 53.9% of total company
net revenues
GAAP operating margin of 5.8%; non-GAAP operating margin of 6.8%
in-line with Q2 17
GAAP diluted EPS of $0.62; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.77 outperforms
guidance, driven by gross margin expansion
Merchandise inventories growth of 2.5%, significantly below net
revenue growth
Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance
Non-GAAP net revenue guidance raised to $5,565 billion – $5,665 billion
Comparable brand revenue growth raised at the low end to 3.0% - 5.0%
Non-GAAP operating margin raised at the low end to 8.4% - 9.0%
Non-GAAP diluted EPS raised to $4.26 - $4.36
Laura Alber, President and Chief Executive Officer,commented,“Today, we are announcing another quarter of strong results with
topline growth at the high-end of guidance, gross margin significantly
above last year and a substantial EPS outperformance. Our powerful
multi-channel, multi-brand platform, together with our strong execution
of our strategic initiatives in digital leadership, product innovation,
retail transformation and operational excellence are having a positive
impact on all parts of our business. Given the results in the first half
and the momentum our initiatives are creating, we are raising our
full-year guidance for net revenues, comp revenue growth, operating
margin and EPS.”
2nd QUARTER 2018 RESULTS
Net revenues increased 6.1% to $1.275 billion in Q2 18 from
$1.202 billion in Q2 17. Excluding certain discrete items, non-GAAP net
revenues were $1.274 billion in Q2 18 or a 6.1% increase over Q2 17. See
Exhibit 1.
Comparable brand revenue in Q2 18 increased 4.6% compared to an
increase of 2.8% in Q2 17 as shown in the table below:
2nd Quarter Comparable Brand Revenue
Growth (Decline) by Concept*
Q2 18
Q2 17
Pottery Barn
2.0%
1.2%
West Elm
9.5%
10.1%
Williams Sonoma
1.6%
1.9%
Pottery Barn Kids and Teen
5.7%
(2.7%)
Total
4.6%
2.8%
*See the Company’s 10-K and 10-Q filings for the definition of
comparable brand revenue.
E-commerce net revenues in Q2 18 increased 8.9% to $687 million
from $631 million in Q2 17. Excluding certain discrete items, non-GAAP
e-commerce net revenues were $686 million in Q2 18 or an 8.8% increase
over Q2 17. See Exhibit 1.
Retail net revenues in Q2 18 increased 3.1% to $588 million from
$571 million in Q2 17.
Operating margin in Q2 18 was 5.8% compared to 6.8% in Q2 17.
Excluding certain discrete items, non-GAAP operating margin was 6.8% in
Q2 18. See Exhibit 1.
-
Gross margin was 36.4% in Q2 18 versus 35.2% in Q2 17. Excluding
certain discrete items, non-GAAP gross margin was 36.5% in Q2 18.
See Exhibit 1.
-
Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $390
million, or 30.6% of net revenues in Q2 18, versus $341 million, or
28.4% of net revenues in Q2 17. Excluding certain discrete items,
non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $379 million, or 29.7% of net revenues
in Q2 18. See Exhibit 1.
The effective income tax rate in Q2 18 was 28.8% versus 34.8% in
Q2 17. Excluding certain discrete items, the non-GAAP effective income
tax rate was 24.5% in Q2 18. See Exhibit 1.
EPS in Q2 18 was $0.62 versus $0.61 in Q2 17. Excluding certain
discrete items, non-GAAP EPS was $0.77 in Q2 18. See Exhibit 1.
Merchandise inventories at the end of Q2 18 increased 2.5% to
$1.100 billion from $1.073 billion at the end of Q2 17.
These results include the adoption of ASU No. 2014-09, which pertains to
revenue recognition. See Exhibit 2 for more details on the financial
impact of adoption.
STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM
During Q2 18, we repurchased 2,409,000 shares of common stock at an
average cost of $56.90 per share for a total cost of approximately $137
million. As of July 29, 2018, there was approximately $344 million
remaining under our current stock repurchase program.
FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
3rd Quarter 2018 Financial Guidance*
Non-GAAP Total Net Revenues (millions)
$1,355 – $1,380
Comparable Brand Revenue Growth
3.0% – 5.0%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$0.90 – $0.95
Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Guidance*
Non-GAAP Total Net Revenues (millions)
$5,565 – $5,665
Comparable Brand Revenue Growth
3.0% – 5.0%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
8.4% – 9.0%
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$4.26 – $4.36
Non-GAAP Income Tax Rate
24.0% – 26.0%
Capital Spending (millions)
$200 – $220
Depreciation and Amortization (millions)
$185 – $195
*We have not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance
measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a
forward-looking basis due to the potential variability of discrete
items.
Store Opening and Closing Guidance by Retail Concept**
FY 2017 ACTUAL
FY 2018 GUIDANCE
Total
New
Close
End
Williams Sonoma
228
5
(15)
218
Pottery Barn
203
6
(3)
206
West Elm
106
9
(3)
112
Pottery Barn Kids
86
-
(9)
77
Rejuvenation
8
2
-
10
Total
631
22
(30)
623
** Included in the FY 17 store count are 19 stores in Australia
and two stores in the UK. FY 18 guidance includes one additional
UK store.
This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Exhibit 1
provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the
most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in
accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S.
(“GAAP”). We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when
reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, can provide
meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the
performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of
current period performance on a comparable basis with prior periods. Our
management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have
comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying
business from quarter to quarter. These non-GAAP financial measures
should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or
superior to the GAAP financial measures presented in this press release
and our financial statements and other publicly filed reports. Non-GAAP
financial measures as presented herein may not be comparable to
similarly titled measures used by other companies.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not
fully materialize or are proven incorrect, could cause our results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include
statements relating to: our ability to continue to successfully execute
our strategic iniatives; our optimism about the future; our ability to
drive long-term profitable growth; our future financial guidance,
including Q3 18 and FY 2018 guidance; our stock repurchase program; and
our proposed store openings and closures.
The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ
materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking
statements include: continuing changes in general economic conditions,
and the impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending; new
interpretations of or changes to current accounting rules or tax
regulations; the potential impact of tariffs, including our ability to
mitigate the potential impact; our ability to anticipate consumer
preferences and buying trends; dependence on timely introduction and
customer acceptance of our merchandise; changes in consumer spending
based on weather, political, competitive and other conditions beyond our
control; delays in store openings; competition from companies with
concepts or products similar to ours; timely and effective sourcing of
merchandise from our foreign and domestic vendors and delivery of
merchandise through our supply chain to our stores and customers;
effective inventory management; our ability to manage customer returns;
successful catalog management, including timing, sizing and
merchandising; uncertainties in e-marketing, infrastructure and
regulation; multi-channel and multi-brand complexities; our ability to
introduce new brands and brand extensions; challenges associated with
our increasing global presence; dependence on external funding sources
for operating capital; disruptions in the financial markets; our ability
to control employment, occupancy and other operating costs; our ability
to improve our systems and processes; changes to our information
technology infrastructure; general political, economic and market
conditions and events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; and
other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our public
announcements, reports to stockholders and other documents filed with or
furnished to the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended January 28, 2018 and all subsequent quarterly reports
on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking
statements in this press release are based on information available to
us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements.
ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products
for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise
strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm,
PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are
marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail
stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join
loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the
Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico,
Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping
to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate
stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as
well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired
Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home
furnishings and décor industry.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
% of Revenues
% of Revenues
% of Revenues
% of Revenues
In thousands, except per share amounts
$
$
$
$
E-commerce net revenues
686,942
53.9%
630,793
52.5%
1,333,122
53.8%
1,211,303
52.4%
Retail net revenues
588,232
46.1%
570,813
47.5%
1,145,052
46.2%
1,101,810
47.6%
Net revenues
1,275,174
100.0%
1,201,606
100.0%
2,478,174
100.0%
2,313,113
100.0%
Cost of goods sold
811,232
63.6%
778,895
64.8%
1,582,068
63.8%
1,494,642
64.6%
Gross profit
463,942
36.4%
422,711
35.2%
896,106
36.2%
818,471
35.4%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
389,776
30.6%
341,127
28.4%
755,390
30.5%
674,413
29.2%
Operating income
74,166
5.8%
81,584
6.8%
140,716
5.7%
144,058
6.2%
Interest expense, net
1,584
0.1%
483
-
2,785
0.1%
380
-
Earnings before income taxes
72,582
5.7%
81,101
6.7%
137,931
5.6%
143,678
6.2%
Income taxes
20,869
1.6%
28,184
2.3%
41,050
1.7%
51,206
2.2%
Net earnings
51,713
4.1%
52,917
4.4%
96,881
3.9%
92,472
4.0%
Earnings per share (EPS):
Basic
$0.63
$0.61
$1.17
$1.07
Diluted
$0.62
$0.61
$1.16
$1.06
Shares used in calculation of EPS:
Basic
82,342
86,429
82,867
86,696
Diluted
83,167
86,848
83,519
87,238
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
July 29,
January 28,
July 30,
In thousands, except per share amounts
2018
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
$174,580
$
$390,136
$
$103,109
Accounts receivable, net
106,322
90,119
78,735
Merchandise inventories, net
1,099,888
1,061,593
1,072,976
Prepaid catalog expenses
—
20,517
20,881
Prepaid expenses
74,811
62,204
76,611
Other current assets
21,891
11,876
12,066
Total current assets
1,477,492
1,636,445
1,364,378
Property and equipment, net
919,689
932,283
929,331
Deferred income taxes, net
60,960
67,306
130,212
Goodwill
85,673
18,838
18,773
Other long-term assets, net
64,163
130,877
37,166
Total assets
$
$2,607,977
$
$2,785,749
$
$2,479,860
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
$466,903
$
$457,144
$
$427,474
Accrued expenses
112,381
134,207
97,965
Gift card and other deferred revenue
263,546
300,607
294,694
Borrowings under revolving line of credit
—
—
115,000
Income taxes payable
35,529
56,783
35,582
Other current liabilities
69,589
59,082
49,355
Total current liabilities
947,948
1,007,823
1,020,070
Deferred rent and lease incentives
207,190
202,134
196,982
Long-term debt
299,521
299,422
—
Other long-term obligations
72,330
72,804
74,284
Total liabilities
1,526,989
1,582,183
1,291,336
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock: $.01 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; none issued
—
—
—
Common stock: $.01 par value; 253,125 shares authorized; 80,988,
83,726 and 85,754 shares issued and outstanding at July 29, 2018, January
28, 2018 and July 30, 2017, respectively
810
837
858
Additional paid-in capital
561,810
562,814
556,702
Retained earnings
528,368
647,422
640,368
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,742)
(6,782)
(8,599)
Treasury stock, at cost
(258)
(725)
(805)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,080,988
1,203,566
1,188,524
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
$2,607,977
$
$2,785,749
$
$2,479,860
Retail Store Data
(unaudited)
April 29, 2018
Openings
Closings
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
Williams Sonoma
224
4
(2)
226
234
Pottery Barn
203
2
—
205
204
West Elm
108
3
(2)
109
101
Pottery Barn Kids
84
—
—
84
88
Rejuvenation
8
—
—
8
8
Total
627
9
(4)
632
635
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
Twenty-six
Weeks Ended
July 29,
July 30,
In thousands
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
96,881
$
92,472
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
93,809
90,048
Loss on disposal/impairment of assets
4,466
845
Amortization of deferred lease incentives
(13,210)
(12,680)
Deferred income taxes
(4,415)
(8,937)
Tax benefit related to stock-based awards
9,711
14,511
Stock-based compensation expense
26,526
22,829
Other
166
102
Changes in:
Accounts receivable
(13,567)
10,658
Merchandise inventories
(45,159)
(92,711)
Prepaid catalog expenses
—
(1,384)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(29,217)
(25,739)
Accounts payable
(1,735)
(36,917)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(12,209)
(34,453)
Gift card and other deferred revenue
11,927
(8,553)
Deferred rent and lease incentives
18,861
12,635
Income taxes payable
(22,712)
12,409
Net cash provided by operating activities
120,123
35,135
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(80,021)
(82,727)
Other
513
44
Net cash used in investing activities
(79,508)
(82,683)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchases of common stock
(174,818)
(93,361)
Payment of dividends
(70,331)
(68,197)
Tax withholdings related to stock-based awards
(12,335)
(14,117)
Borrowings under revolving line of credit
—
115,000
Net cash used in financing activities
(257,484)
(60,675)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
1,313
(2,381)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(215,556)
(110,604)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
390,136
213,713
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
174,580
$
103,109
Exhibit 1
2nd Quarter and Year-to-Date GAAP to
Non-GAAP Reconciliation*
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Thirteen Weeks Ended July 29, 2018
Impairment and
Employment-
GAAP Basis
Early Termination
related
(as reported)
Charges1
Outward- related2
Tax Legislation3
Expense4
Non-GAAP Basis
Net revenues
$
1,275,174
-
$
(707)
-
-
$
1,274,467
Gross profit
463,942
$
719
269
-
-
464,930
% of Revenues
36.4%
36.5%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
389,776
(4,578)
(4,720)
-
$
(1,874)
378,604
% of Revenues
30.6%
29.7%
Operating income
74,166
5,297
4,989
-
1,874
86,326
% of Revenues
5.8%
6.8%
Earnings before income taxes
72,582
5,297
4,992
-
1,874
84,745
Income taxes
20,869
1,289
1,055
$
(2,888)
468
20,793
Tax rate
28.8%
24.5%
Net earnings
$
51,713
$
4,008
$
3,937
$
2,888
$
1,406
$
63,952
Diluted EPS
$
0.62
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.03
$
0.02
$
0.77
Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 29, 2018
Impairment and
Employment-
GAAP Basis
Early Termination
Tax
related
Impact of Equity
(as reported)
Charges1
Outward-related2
Legislation3
Expense4
Accounting Rules5
Non-GAAP Basis
Net revenues
$
2,478,174
-
$
(1,401)
-
-
-
$
2,476,773
Gross profit
896,106
$
719
851
-
-
-
897,676
% of Revenues
36.2%
36.2%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
755,390
(4,578)
(11,064)
-
$
(3,576)
-
736,172
% of Revenues
30.5%
29.7%
Operating income
140,716
5,297
11,915
-
3,576
-
161,504
% of Revenues
5.7%
6.5%
Earnings before income taxes
137,931
5,297
11,922
-
3,576
-
158,726
Income taxes
41,050
1,289
2,522
$
(6,186)
870
$
(1,146)
38,399
Tax rate
29.8%
24.2%
Net earnings
$
96,881
$
4,008
$
9,400
$
6,186
$
2,706
$
1,146
$
120,327
Diluted EPS
$
1.16
$
0.05
$
0.11
$
0.07
$
0.03
$
0.01
$
1.44
Twenty-six Weeks Ended July 30, 2017
GAAP Basis
Severance-related
Impact of Equity
Non-GAAP
(as reported)
Expense6
Accounting Rules5
Basis
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
674,413
$
(5,705)
-
$
668,708
% of Revenues
29.2%
28.9%
Operating income
144,058
5,705
-
149,763
% of Revenues
6.2%
6.5%
Earnings before income taxes
143,678
5,705
-
149,383
Income taxes
51,206
1,971
$
(1,429)
51,748
Tax rate
35.6%
34.6%
Net earnings
$
92,472
$
3,734
$
1,429
$
97,635
Diluted EPS
$
1.06
$
0.04
$
0.02
$
1.12
*Per share amounts may not sum across due to rounding to the nearest
cent per diluted share.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP By Segment**
(unaudited)
In thousands
E-commerce
Retail
Unallocated
Total
Q2 18
Q2 17
Q2 18
Q2 17
Q2 18
Q2 17
Q2 18
Q2 17
Net revenues
$
686,942
$
630,793
$
588,232
$
570,813
-
-
$
1,275,174
$
1,201,606
Outward-related2
(707)
-
-
-
-
-
(707)
-
Non-GAAP net revenues
686,235
630,793
588,232
570,813
-
-
1,274,467
1,201,606
Net revenue growth
8.9%
5.2%
3.1%
2.1%
-
-
6.1%
3.7%
Non-GAAP net revenue growth
8.8%
-
3.1%
-
-
-
6.1%
-
GAAP operating income (expense)
137,236
135,139
33,922
34,592
(96,992)
(88,147)
74,166
81,584
GAAP operating margin
20.0%
21.4%
5.8%
6.1%
(7.6)%
(7.3)%
5.8%
6.8%
Outward-related2
3,614
-
-
-
1,375
-
4,989
-
Employment-related expense4
-
-
-
-
1,874
-
1,874
-
Impairment and Early Termination Charges1
493
-
4,804
-
-
-
5,297
-
Non-GAAP operating income (expense)
141,343
135,139
38,726
34,592
(93,743)
(88,147)
86,326
81,584
Non-GAAP operating margin
20.6%
21.4%
6.6%
6.1%
(7.4)%
(7.3)%
6.8%
6.8%
**See the Company’s 10-K and 10-Q filings for additional
information on segment reporting and the definition of operating
income (expense) and operating margin.
SEC Regulation G – Non-GAAP Information – These tables include
non-GAAP net revenues, gross profit, gross margin, SG&A, operating
income, operating margin, earnings before income taxes, income taxes,
effective tax rate, net earnings and diluted EPS. We believe that these
non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information
for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a
meaningful evaluation of our quarterly actual results on a comparable
basis with prior periods. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial
measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze
changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. These
non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and
not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated
in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures as presented herein
may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other
companies.
Notes to Exhibit 1:
1
During Q2 18, we incurred approximately $5.3 million of expense,
primarily associated with impairment and early lease termination
charges.
2
During Q2 and year-to-date 2018, we incurred approximately $5.0
million and $11.9 million of expense, respectively, primarily
associated with acquisition-related compensation expense,
amortization of intangible assets, as well as the operations of
Outward, Inc.
3
During Q2 and year-to-date 2018, we recorded income tax expense of
approximately $2.9 million and $6.2 million, respectively,
associated with tax legislation changes.
4
During Q2 and year-to-date 2018, we incurred approximately $1.9
million and $3.6 million, respectively, of employment-related
expense related to stock-based compensation, which is recorded in
selling, general and administrative expenses within the unallocated
segment.
5
During Q1 18 and Q1 17, we recorded income tax expense of
approximately $1.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively,
associated with the adoption of accounting rules related to
stock-based compensation.
6
During Q1 17, we incurred approximately $5.7 million for
severance-related reorganization expenses primarily in our corporate
functions, which is recorded in selling, general and administrative
expenses within the unallocated segment.
Exhibit 2
ASU No. 2014-09 Impact of Adoption*
(unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Q2 2018
Q2 2018
GAAP
ASU 2014-09
GAAP
As Reported
Adjustment
As Adjusted
Net revenues
$
1,275,174
$
(16,831)
$
1,258,343
Cost of goods sold
811,232
(2,257)
808,975
Gross profit
463,942
(14,574)
449,368
SG&A expenses
389,776
(10,908)
378,868
Operating income
$
74,166
$
(3,666)
$
70,500
*We adopted ASU No. 2014-09, which pertains to revenue
recognition, in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. This table
shows the impact of adopting ASU No. 2014-09 on our results of
operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.