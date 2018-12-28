Log in
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM)
Williams Sonoma : Option-trading opportunities on Intel Corp., Jd.com Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Wells Fargo & Co., and Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

12/28/2018 | 03:32pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for INTC, JD, MPC, WFC, and WSM.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

 






Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/option-trading-opportunities-on-intel-corp-jdcom-inc-marathon-petroleum-corp-wells-fargo--co-and-williams-sonoma-inc-300771237.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2018
