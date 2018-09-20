Williams Sonoma : PBTEEN AND BENEFIT COSMETICS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE HOME DÉCOR COLLECTION

Beauty-Inspired Home Décor and Accessories, Now Available at PBteen.com

PBteen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, and Benefit Cosmetics, San Francisco-based makeup brand that believes laughter is the best cosmetic, today unveil an exclusive home décor collection. Drawing inspiration from Art Deco design and retro 1970’s shapes and silhouettes, the Benefit x PBteen Collection features chic home furnishings, bedding, décor, beauty and vanity accessories, as well as lively wall art. The Benefit x PBteen Collection combines Benefit’s bold, beautiful and glam style with PBteen’ s trusted expertise in home furnishings, creating a collection with luxurious fabrics and gilded gold details.

Channeling the glittering age of the 1970’s, the Benefit x PBteen Collection mixes blush and rose gold hues, vintage motifs and fabrics including velour, velvet and metallic sateen to create a dazzling bedroom and vanity space. The curved pink velvet Benefit Vanity Chair adds elegant style to the room, while the black, gold and pink tufted Benefit Art Deco Diamond Rug creates perfect pattern unity. The Benefit Round Marquee Mirror illuminates any space with classic Hollywood style vanity lights and the gold Benefit Mirrored Beauty Cart makes organizing both stylish and easy, two must-have essentials for beauty fans. Style and function come together with the silky Benefit Novelty Pillowcase, made with antimicrobial SILVADUR™ Technology, a fabrication with silver ions which protects skin from bacteria. The Hello Gorgeous Wall Art and Face Wall Art round out the bedroom décor with trend-forward sentiments and icons.

“The Benefit x PBteen Collection is mod with a nod to the 1970s! It’s inspired by the luxe glam rock aesthetics of the era with opposite forces fusing together in surprising ways,” said Shannon Clemence, Senior Vice President of Global Creative Services, Benefit Cosmetics. “The collection comes to life by pairing unexpected fabrics and materials that, when brought together, sing in perfect harmony – just like its’ influences from the glittering decade.”

Beauty enthusiasts can elevate everyday beauty routines with stylish beauty organizers and gear. Dressing up the vanity, the mercury glass Benefit Mirrored Beauty Organizer and Mirrored Beauty Display are perfect for storing and organizing beauty products. For travel, the Benefit Quilted Velour Hanging Toiletry Bag and Quilted Velour Rollup Organizer stylishly organize essentials for easy, on-the-go touch ups. The velvet Benefit Duffle Bag and hard-sided metallic Benefit Carryon Suitcase are standout travel accessories. For the ultimate experience, the Benefit Travel Vanity transforms from a hard-sided suitcase to a pop-up vanity and is equipped with plug-in mirror and hot tools organizer.

“This first-of-its-kind partnership brings together Benefit’s playful beauty philosophy and signature aesthetic with PBteen’s trusted home furnishings design expertise,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, PBteen. “The Benefit x PBteen Collection represents a new take on our partnerships, and we are thrilled to share this spirited collection with design and beauty fans alike.”

The Benefit x PBteen Collection consists of 20-pieces and is available online at PBteen.com/BenefitCosmetics and PBteen stores nationwide (starting in October). To learn more about the partnership, visit PBteen.com/BenefitCosmetics and join the conversation on social media @PBteen @BenefitCosmetics with #mypbteen.

Benefit Cosmetics is the San Francisco-based makeup brand that believes laughter is the best cosmetic. World famous for brows and fun, instant beauty solutions, Benefit provides women with a playful, interactive experience that is truly unique, bold & girly. The action-packed beauty brand has swept the world with one-of-a-kind cult products like Benetint, They’re Real mascara, the POREfessional, Hoola & Goof Proof. Benefit is one of the fastest growing prestige beauty brands in the business with over 4000 counters in 48 countries. Benefit has been magically transforming brows for 40 years. With over 1800 BrowBars & 86 Boutiques worldwide, Benefit has become the brow destination for product & service! Benefit is part of the world’s leading luxury products group, Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy. www.benefitcosmetics.com

PBteen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, launched in 2003 and is the first home retailer to focus exclusively on the teenage market. Designed to fully furnish bedrooms, study and lounge spaces for tweens and teens, PBteen provides fresh, fashionable options to appeal to varying teenage tastes. Categories include: bedding, window treatments, rugs, lighting, gear, decorative accessories, storage and organization solutions, and furniture including beanbag chairs. PBdorm, launched in 2010, is an exclusive collection that offers dorm furniture and essentials. PBteen operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.pbteen.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. PBteen provides complimentary design services and monogramming services. PBteen is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

