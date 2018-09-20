Williams Sonoma : PBTEEN AND BENEFIT COSMETICS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE HOME DÉCOR COLLECTION

PBteen,
a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands,
and Benefit
Cosmetics, San Francisco-based makeup brand that believes laughter
is the best cosmetic, today unveil an exclusive home décor collection.
Drawing inspiration from Art Deco design and retro 1970’s shapes and
silhouettes, the Benefit x PBteen Collection features chic home
furnishings, bedding, décor, beauty and vanity accessories, as well as
lively wall art. The Benefit x PBteen Collection combines
Benefit’s bold, beautiful and glam style with PBteen’ s trusted
expertise in home furnishings, creating a collection with luxurious
fabrics and gilded gold details.
Channeling the glittering age of the 1970’s, the Benefit x PBteen
Collection mixes blush and rose gold hues, vintage motifs and
fabrics including velour, velvet and metallic sateen to create a
dazzling bedroom and vanity space. The curved pink velvet Benefit
Vanity Chair adds elegant style to the room, while the black, gold
and pink tufted Benefit Art Deco Diamond Rug creates
perfect pattern unity. The Benefit Round Marquee Mirror
illuminates any space with classic Hollywood style vanity lights and the
gold Benefit Mirrored Beauty Cart makes organizing both stylish
and easy, two must-have essentials for beauty fans. Style and function
come together with the silky Benefit Novelty Pillowcase, made
with antimicrobial SILVADUR™ Technology, a fabrication with
silver ions which protects skin from bacteria. The Hello Gorgeous
Wall Art and Face Wall Art round out the bedroom décor with
trend-forward sentiments and icons.
“The Benefit x PBteen Collection is mod with a nod to the 1970s!
It’s inspired by the luxe glam rock aesthetics of the era with opposite
forces fusing together in surprising ways,” said Shannon Clemence,
Senior Vice President of Global Creative Services, Benefit Cosmetics.
“The collection comes to life by pairing unexpected fabrics and
materials that, when brought together, sing in perfect harmony – just
like its’ influences from the glittering decade.”
Beauty enthusiasts can elevate everyday beauty routines with stylish
beauty organizers and gear. Dressing up the vanity, the mercury glass Benefit
Mirrored Beauty Organizer and Mirrored Beauty Display are
perfect for storing and organizing beauty products. For travel, the
Benefit Quilted Velour Hanging Toiletry Bag and Quilted Velour
Rollup Organizer stylishly organize essentials for easy, on-the-go
touch ups. The velvet Benefit Duffle Bag and hard-sided metallic Benefit
Carryon Suitcase are standout travel accessories. For the
ultimate experience, the Benefit Travel Vanity transforms from a
hard-sided suitcase to a pop-up vanity and is equipped with plug-in
mirror and hot tools organizer.
“This first-of-its-kind partnership brings together Benefit’s playful
beauty philosophy and signature aesthetic with PBteen’s trusted home
furnishings design expertise,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, PBteen.
“The Benefit x PBteen Collection represents a new take on our
partnerships, and we are thrilled to share this spirited collection with
design and beauty fans alike.”
The Benefit x PBteen Collection consists of 20-pieces and is
available online at PBteen.com/BenefitCosmetics and PBteen stores
nationwide (starting in October). To learn more about the partnership,
visit PBteen.com/BenefitCosmetics and join the conversation on social
media @PBteen @BenefitCosmetics with #mypbteen.
ABOUT BENEFIT COSMETICS
Benefit Cosmetics is the San Francisco-based makeup brand that believes
laughter is the best cosmetic. World famous for brows and fun, instant
beauty solutions, Benefit provides women with a playful, interactive
experience that is truly unique, bold & girly. The action-packed beauty
brand has swept the world with one-of-a-kind cult products like
Benetint, They’re Real mascara, the POREfessional, Hoola & Goof Proof.
Benefit is one of the fastest growing prestige beauty brands in the
business with over 4000 counters in 48 countries. Benefit has been
magically transforming brows for 40 years. With over 1800 BrowBars & 86
Boutiques worldwide, Benefit has become the brow destination for product
& service! Benefit is part of the world’s leading luxury products group,
Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy. www.benefitcosmetics.com
ABOUT PBTEEN
PBteen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of
brands, launched in 2003 and is the first home retailer to focus
exclusively on the teenage market. Designed to fully furnish bedrooms,
study and lounge spaces for tweens and teens, PBteen provides fresh,
fashionable options to appeal to varying teenage tastes. Categories
include: bedding, window treatments, rugs, lighting, gear, decorative
accessories, storage and organization solutions, and furniture including
beanbag chairs. PBdorm,
launched in 2010, is an exclusive collection that offers dorm furniture
and essentials. PBteen operates company-owned stores in the United
States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that
operate stores in the Middle East and stores and ecommerce websites in
Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.pbteen.com
that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. PBteen
provides complimentary design services and monogramming services. PBteen
is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that
offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of
brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
