Williams Sonoma : POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT NEW COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED AMERICAN RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER

Today home furnishing retailers Pottery
Barn, Pottery
Barn Kids and PBteen,
members of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands,
simultaneously debut a new collection with Lilly Pulitzer, the renowned
resort wear brand.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005136/en/
Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn Kids (Photo: Business Wire)
“Building on the success of our inaugural collaboration between Lilly
Pulitzer and Pottery Barn brands, we are thrilled to partner with Lilly
Pulitzer to launch a second collection with new home options and Lilly
prints for a collection that celebrates living boldly and colorfully,”
said Pottery Barn President Marta Benson. “This collection gives
customers the opportunity to color outside the lines and bring a touch
of Lilly’s Palm Beach to the home.”
Drawing inspiration from Lilly Pulitzer’s year-round tropical palette,
the ‘Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn’, ‘Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn
Kids’, and ‘Lilly Pulitzer for PBteen’ collections unveil more than 45
new signature Lilly hand-painted prints shown in bedding, furniture,
towels, decorative accessories, lighting, and more. And, with the
celebration of Lilly Pulitzer’s 60th anniversary, this brand
new assortment provides customers with endless ways to embrace Lilly’s
Palm Beach style at home.
“With this collection, the Pottery Barn brands are highlighting the
iconic and vibrant Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle by incorporating new prints
and new products,” said Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen President Jennifer
Kellor. “By bringing together Lilly’s spirited prints with our
commitment to creating quality home furnishings, together we’ve created
a collection the entire family will enjoy.”
The highly-coveted collection of more than 100 pieces features a robust
bedding assortment complete with duvets, comforters and quilts in 14
different Lilly Pulitzer prints, along with complimentary sheeting and
accent pillows.
For the first time, the Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn brands collection
will also feature bath, adding resort style fun to morning routines.
From embroidered palm tree hand towels, to bold pineapple print shower
curtains complete with tassel detailing, these playful design accents
will transform the bathroom into a colorful oasis.
In addition to bath and home décor, the new assortment includes
everything you need to create a poolside Palm Beach party in your own
backyard. With Lilly’s signature patterns and a collection of outdoor
entertaining essentials, from beach towels to cushions, every day feels
like summer vacation.
“As Lilly Pulitzer once said, ‘It’s always summer somewhere.' That
certainly rings true with this bright, beautiful collection of custom
Lilly Pulitzer prints, which is a proud part of our 60th
anniversary celebration,” said Lilly Pulitzer CEO Michelle Kelly. “We
were so pleased that customers loved the first collaboration, and we are
thrilled to work again with the talented Pottery Barn brands team to
deliver a collection that brings joy and color into the home for the
entire family to enjoy a resort mindset 365 days a year.”
The collection is now available at select Pottery
Barn, Pottery
Barn Kids and PBteen
stores, as well as online at each brand’s website.
To learn more about the collaboration, visit each brand’s website and
join the conversation on social media with @potterybarn,
@potterybarnkids and @pbteen #LillyxPB.
ABOUT POTTERY BARN
Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM)
portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual,
comfortable and stylish home furnishings. Key product categories include
furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting
and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are
designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website.
Pottery Barn operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada
and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in
the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and
ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarn.com that
offers international shipping to customers worldwide. Pottery Barn
provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry
program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers
products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery
Barn, Pottery Barn Bed and Bath, Pottery Barn Kids, and PBteen. Pottery
Barn is also part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program
that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family
of brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS
Pottery Barn Kids, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM)
portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for children's home
furnishings and decorative accessories. Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn
Kids offers exclusive designs that create kid-friendly, stylish and
innovative spaces for the nursery, bedroom and playroom. Key product
categories include furniture, bedding, bath, window treatments, rugs,
lighting, decorative accessories, toys, nursery essentials and gear such
as backpacks and reusable lunch bags. Pottery Barn Kids operates
company-owned stores as well as e-commerce in the United States, Canada
and Australia, e-commerce in the United Kingdom, offers international
shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that
operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and
stores and e-commerce in Mexico. Pottery Barn Kids provides
complimentary design services, a comprehensive gift registry program and
monogramming services. Pottery Barn Kids is part of The Key Rewards, a
free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits
across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. The company is
headquartered in San Francisco, California.
ABOUT PBTEEN
PBteen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) portfolio of
brands, launched in 2003 and is the first home retailer to focus
exclusively on the teenage market. Designed to fully furnish bedrooms,
study and lounge spaces, PBteen provides teens and tweens with a range
of design aesthetics to create spaces that express their diverse
interests, values, and style. Key product categories include furniture,
bedding, window treatments, rugs, lighting, gear, decorative
accessories, storage and organization solutions. PBdorm, launched in
2010, is an exclusive collection that offers dorm furniture and
essentials. PBteen operates company-owned stores as well as e-commerce
in the United State, offers international shipping to customers
worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the
Middle East and stores and e-commerce in Mexico. PBteen provides
complimentary design services and monogramming services. PBteen is part
of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members
exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. The
company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
ABOUT LILLY PULITZER
Lilly Pulitzer speaks to generations of rule-breaking, sun-followers who
celebrate the spontaneous bohemian spirit of Lilly Pulitzer. The
company’s effortless fashions are truly born from an original. It all
happened by accident, when in 1959-ish Lilly (McKim) Pulitzer—a stylish
Palm Beach hostess and socialite whose husband Peter Pulitzer owned
several Florida citrus groves—needed a project of her own. With Peter’s
produce, she opened a juice stand on Via Mizner, just off Worth Avenue
in Palm Beach. Lilly Pulitzer’s business was a hit, but squeezing
oranges, lemons, limes, and pink grapefruit made a mess of her clothes.
Realizing that she needed a juice stand uniform, Lilly asked her
dressmaker to design a dress that would camouflage the stains. The
result? A comfortable sleeveless shift dress made of bright, colorful
printed cotton in pink, green, yellow and orange. Although her customers
liked Lilly’s juice, they loved her shift dresses. Soon Lilly was
selling more shift dresses than juice, so she decided to stop squeezing
and focus on designing and selling her “Lillys.” Lilly Pulitzer became a
fashion sensation and a creator of authentic American resort wear as we
know it. The brand is celebrating its 60th anniversary year and
continues to create authentic printed styles straight from the in-house
print design studio. For more brand history and juicy stories, head to lillypulitzer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005136/en/