Williams Sonoma : POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT NEW COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED AMERICAN RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER

Today home furnishing retailers Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen, members of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, simultaneously debut a new collection with Lilly Pulitzer, the renowned resort wear brand.

“Building on the success of our inaugural collaboration between Lilly Pulitzer and Pottery Barn brands, we are thrilled to partner with Lilly Pulitzer to launch a second collection with new home options and Lilly prints for a collection that celebrates living boldly and colorfully,” said Pottery Barn President Marta Benson. “This collection gives customers the opportunity to color outside the lines and bring a touch of Lilly’s Palm Beach to the home.”

Drawing inspiration from Lilly Pulitzer’s year-round tropical palette, the ‘Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn’, ‘Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn Kids’, and ‘Lilly Pulitzer for PBteen’ collections unveil more than 45 new signature Lilly hand-painted prints shown in bedding, furniture, towels, decorative accessories, lighting, and more. And, with the celebration of Lilly Pulitzer’s 60th anniversary, this brand new assortment provides customers with endless ways to embrace Lilly’s Palm Beach style at home.

“With this collection, the Pottery Barn brands are highlighting the iconic and vibrant Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle by incorporating new prints and new products,” said Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen President Jennifer Kellor. “By bringing together Lilly’s spirited prints with our commitment to creating quality home furnishings, together we’ve created a collection the entire family will enjoy.”

The highly-coveted collection of more than 100 pieces features a robust bedding assortment complete with duvets, comforters and quilts in 14 different Lilly Pulitzer prints, along with complimentary sheeting and accent pillows.

For the first time, the Lilly Pulitzer x Pottery Barn brands collection will also feature bath, adding resort style fun to morning routines. From embroidered palm tree hand towels, to bold pineapple print shower curtains complete with tassel detailing, these playful design accents will transform the bathroom into a colorful oasis.

In addition to bath and home décor, the new assortment includes everything you need to create a poolside Palm Beach party in your own backyard. With Lilly’s signature patterns and a collection of outdoor entertaining essentials, from beach towels to cushions, every day feels like summer vacation.

“As Lilly Pulitzer once said, ‘It’s always summer somewhere.' That certainly rings true with this bright, beautiful collection of custom Lilly Pulitzer prints, which is a proud part of our 60th anniversary celebration,” said Lilly Pulitzer CEO Michelle Kelly. “We were so pleased that customers loved the first collaboration, and we are thrilled to work again with the talented Pottery Barn brands team to deliver a collection that brings joy and color into the home for the entire family to enjoy a resort mindset 365 days a year.”

The collection is now available at select Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen stores, as well as online at each brand’s website.

