Williams Sonoma : POTTERY BARN KIDS DEBUTS IN U.K. MARKET WITH ECOMMERCE SITE AND SHOP-IN SHOPS AT JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS RETAIL LOCATIONS

10/12/2018 | 12:13am CEST

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pottery Barn Kids, the premier specialty retailer for children's home furnishings and decorative accessories, and a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands (NYSE: WSM) today announced its expansion into the United Kingdom. Pottery Barn Kids U.K. presence includes ecommerce website, potterybarnkids.co.uk, offering a curated selection of home furnishings and textiles for baby and kids. In addition to the ecommerce site, Pottery Barn Kids will debut with retail presence in the U.K. beginning mid-October with branded shop-in-shops at John Lewis & Partners.

Since its launch in 1999 in San Francisco, California, Pottery Barn Kids has been committed to bring the utmost in quality, comfort, safety and style into every family's home. Exceptional designs and high-quality products are at the forefront of the Pottery Barn Kids brand, with furniture, bedding and storage solutions created to be functional and beautiful. With a focus on meeting the highest child safety standards, products are expertly crafted from the best materials to last through the years. Pottery Barn Kids is committed to providing responsibly-made products including an assortment of 100% organic cotton bedding, low-VOC (volatile organic compound) water-based furniture finishes, and the use of FSC-certified wood in the furniture assortment.

'Bringing our quality Pottery Barn Kids furniture, bedding and accessories to the U.K. is a proud moment for our brand,' said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids. 'We design safe, functional and stylish products to create inspired baby and kids' rooms, and our proprietary designs, responsible sourcing and manufacturing, furthers our commitment to create a healthier home, community and world. Launching the Pottery Barn Kids U.K. ecommerce site and curated shop-in-shops with renowned retailer, John Lewis, provides U.K. customers the opportunity to celebrate the milestones and special moments of childhood with us.'

As part of its U.K. debut, Pottery Barn Kids will offer the exclusive West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids collection of nursery furnishings and décor. The collection brings together West Elm's signature modern aesthetic and Pottery Barn Kids' industry expertise and craftsmanship.

Pottery Barn Kids will begin wholesale operations in the U.K. with Pottery Barn Kids branded shop-in-shops at three John Lewis locations. The shop-in-shops will feature a curated assortment of baby and nursery décor beginning mid-October at John Lewis shops at Oxford Street, Peter Jones and Stratford City and online at johnlewis.com. The Pottery Barn Kids and John Lewis partnership marks Williams-Sonoma Inc.'s second European wholesale venture with John Lewis following its launch of West Elm in 2015.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Pottery Barn Kids, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for children's home furnishings and decorative accessories. Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive designs that create kid-friendly, stylish and innovative spaces for the nursery, bedroom and playroom. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, window treatments, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, toys, nursery essentials and gear such as backpacks and reusable lunch bags. Pottery Barn Kids operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarnkids.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT WEST ELM

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY since 2002, West Elm opened its first store in DUMBO, the neighborhood it still proudly calls home. With a mission of harnessing the power of design and human connection to enrich lives, everything West Elm does is designed to make an impact in everyday life, from creating unique, affordable designs for modern living and commitment to Fair Trade Certified, from LOCAL and handcrafted products to community-driven collaborations and events. The brand operates more than 100 retail stores as well as e-commerce websites in the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, ships internationally to customers around the world, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in Mexico, Middle East, Philippines and South Korea. In addition to home furnishings retail, West Elm operates in the commercial furnishings industry and announced its expansion into the travel and hospitality industry with the launch of West Elm Hotels. West Elm publishes the blog Front+Main and is part of an active community on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. West Elm is a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) portfolio of brands.

ABOUT JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS

John Lewis & Partners operates 50 John Lewis shops across the UK (36 department stores, 12 John Lewis at home and shops at St Pancras International and Heathrow Terminal 2) as well as johnlewis.com. The retailer stocks around 350,000 separate lines in its department stores and on johnlewis.com across fashion, home and technology. This year John Lewis & Partners won, 'Best Multichannel Retailer 2018', 'Best Clothing Retailer 2018', and 'Best Furniture Retailer 2018' at the GlobalData Customer Satisfaction Awards 2018. John Lewis Finance offers a range of comprehensive financial services products - including Insurance, Foreign Currency, International Payments and the Partnership Card - delivering the values of expertise, trust and customer service expected from the John Lewis brand. www.johnlewisfinance.com

Disclaimer

Williams-Sonoma Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 22:12:06 UTC
