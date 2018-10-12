Williams Sonoma : POTTERY BARN KIDS DEBUTS IN U.K. MARKET WITH ECOMMERCE SITE AND SHOP-IN SHOPS AT JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS RETAIL LOCATIONS

Pottery Barn Kids, the premier specialty retailer for children’s home
furnishings and decorative accessories, and a member of the
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands (NYSE: WSM) today announced
its expansion into the United Kingdom. Pottery Barn Kids U.K. presence
includes ecommerce website, potterybarnkids.co.uk, offering a curated
selection of home furnishings and textiles for baby and kids. In
addition to the ecommerce site, Pottery Barn Kids will debut with retail
presence in the U.K. beginning mid-October with branded shop-in-shops at
John Lewis & Partners.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005956/en/
West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids Collection (Photo: Business Wire)
Since its launch in 1999 in San Francisco, California, Pottery Barn Kids
has been committed to bring the utmost in quality, comfort, safety and
style into every family’s home. Exceptional designs and high-quality
products are at the forefront of the Pottery Barn Kids brand, with
furniture, bedding and storage solutions created to be functional and
beautiful. With a focus on meeting the highest child safety standards,
products are expertly crafted from the best materials to last through
the years. Pottery Barn Kids is committed to providing responsibly-made
products including an assortment of 100% organic cotton bedding, low-VOC
(volatile organic compound) water-based furniture finishes, and the use
of FSC-certified wood in the furniture assortment.
“Bringing our quality Pottery Barn Kids furniture, bedding and
accessories to the U.K. is a proud moment for our brand,” said Jennifer
Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids. “We design safe, functional and
stylish products to create inspired baby and kids’ rooms, and our
proprietary designs, responsible sourcing and manufacturing, furthers
our commitment to create a healthier home, community and world.
Launching the Pottery Barn Kids U.K. ecommerce site and curated
shop-in-shops with renowned retailer, John Lewis, provides U.K.
customers the opportunity to celebrate the milestones and special
moments of childhood with us.”
As part of its U.K. debut, Pottery Barn Kids will offer the exclusive
West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids collection of nursery furnishings and
décor. The collection brings together West Elm’s signature modern
aesthetic and Pottery Barn Kids’ industry expertise and craftsmanship.
Pottery Barn Kids will begin wholesale operations in the U.K. with
Pottery Barn Kids branded shop-in-shops at three John Lewis locations.
The shop-in-shops will feature a curated assortment of baby and nursery
décor beginning mid-October at John Lewis shops at Oxford Street, Peter
Jones and Stratford City and online at johnlewis.com. The Pottery Barn
Kids and John Lewis partnership marks Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s second
European wholesale venture with John Lewis following its launch of West
Elm in 2015.
ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS
Pottery Barn Kids, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM)
portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for children’s home
furnishings and decorative accessories. Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn
Kids offers exclusive designs that create kid-friendly, stylish and
innovative spaces for the nursery, bedroom and playroom. Key product
categories include furniture, bedding, bath, window treatments, rugs,
lighting, decorative accessories, toys, nursery essentials and gear such
as backpacks and reusable lunch bags. Pottery Barn Kids operates
company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has
unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the
Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in
Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarnkids.com
that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. The company
is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
ABOUT WEST ELM
Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY since 2002, West Elm opened its first
store in DUMBO, the neighborhood it still proudly calls home. With a
mission of harnessing the power of design and human connection to enrich
lives, everything West Elm does is designed to make an impact in
everyday life, from creating unique, affordable designs for modern
living and commitment to Fair Trade Certified, from LOCAL and
handcrafted products to community-driven collaborations and events. The
brand operates more than 100 retail stores as well as e-commerce
websites in the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, ships
internationally to customers around the world, and has unaffiliated
franchisees that operate stores in Mexico, Middle East, Philippines and
South Korea. In addition to home furnishings retail, West Elm operates
in the commercial furnishings industry and announced its expansion into
the travel and hospitality industry with the launch of West
Elm Hotels. West
Elm publishes the blog Front+Main and
is part of an active community on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. West
Elm is a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) portfolio of
brands.
ABOUT JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS
John Lewis & Partners operates 50 John Lewis shops across the
UK (36 department stores, 12 John Lewis at home and shops at St Pancras
International and Heathrow Terminal 2) as well as johnlewis.com. The
retailer stocks around 350,000 separate lines in its department stores
and on johnlewis.com across fashion, home and technology. This year John
Lewis & Partners won, ‘Best Multichannel Retailer 2018’, ‘Best Clothing
Retailer 2018’, and ‘Best Furniture Retailer 2018’ at the GlobalData
Customer Satisfaction Awards 2018. John Lewis Finance offers a range of
comprehensive financial services products - including Insurance, Foreign
Currency, International Payments and the Partnership Card - delivering
the values of expertise, trust and customer service expected from the
John Lewis brand. www.johnlewisfinance.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005956/en/