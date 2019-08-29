Log in
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

(WSM)
Williams Sonoma : POTTERY BARN TEEN RELEASES FANTASTIC BEASTS™ INSPIRED HOME DÉCOR COLLECTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS

08/29/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

Assortment now available at Pottery Barn Teen

Pottery Barn Teen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, today unveils a home décor collection full of spellbinding designs inspired by the enchanting world of the Fantastic Beasts film series. The collection of over 30 pieces features hand-drawn prints and iconic symbols from the beloved Wizarding World available exclusively at Pottery Barn Teen.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005795/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Artfully translated into bedding, decorative accessories and lighting, the films’ signature creatures, such as the phoenix, moth, snake and raven, appear in a luxurious color palette of mystical greys, blues and metallics. Staying true to the 1920’s setting seen in the Fantastic Beasts film series, the collection is designed with art deco-inspired details and striking silhouettes. Adding a dash of dark magic, the Nagini Mirror features the likeness of Lord Voldemort’s deadly snake companion surrounded by intricate etching. Rounding out the collection, the Magical Spells Table Lamp depicts a hand and wand leading to an orb-shaped light, and the Art Nouveau Jewelry Holder features luxe gilded detailing.

“We are excited to share our Fantastic Beasts collection,” said Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President of Product Development, Pottery Barn Teen. “Our in-house atelier partnered with Warner Bros. to create pieces that perfectly blend true-to-film design details with Pottery Barn Teen’s expertise in home furnishings. The collection brings an elevated design point-of-view to the Wizarding World for fans of all ages.”

To learn more about the collaboration, visit www.PotteryBarnTeen.com and join the conversation on social media with @PotteryBarnTeen.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Pottery Barn Teen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) portfolio of brands, launched in 2003 and is the first home retailer to focus exclusively on the teenage market. Designed to fully furnish bedrooms, study and lounge spaces, Pottery Barn Teen provides teens and tweens with a range of design aesthetics to create spaces that express their diverse interests, values, and style. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, window treatments, rugs, lighting, gear, decorative accessories, storage and organization solutions. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is an exclusive collection that offers dorm furniture and essentials. Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn Dorm are committed to creating products that are renewable, recyclable and have a low impact on the environment. This includes GREENGUARD Gold Certified furniture, wood sourced from forests where indigenous communities, wildlife, and watersheds are protected, better farming standards that preserve the environment through responsibly sourced and organic cotton, and fabrics made from recycled plastic water bottles or eucalyptus fibers. Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn Dorm are also proud to source a growing assortment of its furniture from Fair Trade Certified™ facilities that ensure ethical production, safe and healthy working conditions for workers, as well as an additional Premium that funds high impact community projects. Pottery Barn Teen operates company-owned stores as well as e-commerce in the United State. Pottery Barn Teen also offers international shipping to customers worldwide, has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, and has stores and e-commerce in Mexico. Pottery Barn Teen provides complimentary design services and monogramming services. Pottery Barn Teen is part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ABOUT WIZARDING WORLD

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling.

For today’s growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe — past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. WB SHIELD: ™ & © WBEI. WIZARDING WORLD trademark and logo © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s19)


© Business Wire 2019
