Williams Sonoma : WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN TEEN COLLABORATE ON AN EXCLUSIVE, MODERN COLLECTION

11/01/2019 | 08:56am EDT

Available Online at Pottery Barn Teen and West Elm Today

West Elm and Pottery Barn Teen, members of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, today celebrate the launch of West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen, the sister brands’ co-designed collection. The collection features more than 20 pieces inspired by West Elm’s original, modern aesthetic, thoughtfully reimagined with new functionality, storage solutions and configurations. Crafted with eco-friendly materials to meet Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s continued commitment to high sustainability standards, the West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen Collection uses wood that is GREENGUARD Gold, FSC® and Fair Trade Certified ™, so customers can create spaces that are as good for the home as they are stylish. Shop the assortment of furniture, rugs, textiles and more today online at Pottery Barn Teen and West Elm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191101005133/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen Collection leverages the aesthetic of West Elm’s beloved Mid-Century Collection as the foundation, and incorporates Pottery Barn Teen’s design innovation with tech-friendly and space-saving features. The West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen Mid-Century Loft Bed’s stacked configuration allows for extra study and work space underneath the loft, featuring a built-in-desk at the base and USB panels for easy charging. West Elm’s FSC®-certified Mid-Century Dresser fits securely underneath the bed to create the ultimate storage solution. The Mid-Century Storage Platform Bed includes side drawers and cubbies, and the Modern Captain’s Bed features a refined multi-finish white and pecan wood base with a mix of both concealed and open storage. To round out the collection, the Mid-Century Wall Desk features a simple silhouette and minimal hardware, enhanced with LED lighting, a USB power strip and a corkboard.

The West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen collaboration follows the successful West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids collaboration. The West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids assortment includes nursery and baby essentials, as well as children’s bedding, furniture and bath pieces.

“With this collection, we are introducing a more modern aesthetic offering for the Pottery Barn Teen brand, while staying true to our customer’s functional furniture needs,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Teen. “The West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen collaboration is sustainably designed, so customers know when shopping the collection they are making a positive impact on the community and our planet.”

“We recognized an opportunity to expand our selection of conscientiously designed and quality modern products to every part of the home. Together with Pottery Barn Teen, we designed a collection of products that offer our customers the style, value and versatility they look for when completing a child or teen’s room,” said Alex Bellos, President, West Elm.

To learn more about the collection, visit www.PotteryBarnTeen.com or www.WestElm.com and join the conversation on social media with @PotteryBarnTeen and @WestElm.

ABOUT WEST ELM

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Pottery Barn Teen, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM, portfolio of brands, launched in 2003 and is the first home retailer to focus exclusively on the teenage market. Designed to fully furnish bedrooms, study and lounge spaces, Pottery Barn Teen provides teens and tweens with a range of design aesthetics to create spaces that express their diverse interests, values, and style. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, window treatments, rugs, lighting, gear, decorative accessories, storage and organization solutions. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is an exclusive collection that offers dorm furniture and essentials. Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn Dorm are committed to creating products that are renewable, recyclable and have a low impact on the environment. This includes GREENGUARD Gold Certified furniture, wood sourced from forests where indigenous communities, wildlife, and watersheds are protected, better farming standards that preserve the environment through responsibly sourced and organic cotton, and fabrics made from recycled plastic water bottles or eucalyptus fibers. Pottery Barn Teen and Pottery Barn Dorm are also proud to source a growing assortment of its furniture from Fair Trade Certified™ facilities that ensure ethical production, safe and healthy working conditions for workers, as well as an additional Premium that funds high impact community projects. Pottery Barn Teen operates company-owned stores as well as e-commerce in the United States. Pottery Barn Teen also offers international shipping to customers worldwide, has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, and has stores and e-commerce in Mexico. Pottery Barn Teen provides complimentary design services and monogramming services. Pottery Barn Teen is part of The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

WSM-PR


© Business Wire 2019
