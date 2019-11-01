Williams Sonoma : WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN TEEN COLLABORATE ON AN EXCLUSIVE, MODERN COLLECTION

Available Online at Pottery Barn Teen and West Elm Today

West Elm and Pottery Barn Teen, members of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, today celebrate the launch of West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen, the sister brands’ co-designed collection. The collection features more than 20 pieces inspired by West Elm’s original, modern aesthetic, thoughtfully reimagined with new functionality, storage solutions and configurations. Crafted with eco-friendly materials to meet Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s continued commitment to high sustainability standards, the West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen Collection uses wood that is GREENGUARD Gold, FSC® and Fair Trade Certified ™, so customers can create spaces that are as good for the home as they are stylish. Shop the assortment of furniture, rugs, textiles and more today online at Pottery Barn Teen and West Elm.

The West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen Collection leverages the aesthetic of West Elm’s beloved Mid-Century Collection as the foundation, and incorporates Pottery Barn Teen’s design innovation with tech-friendly and space-saving features. The West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen Mid-Century Loft Bed’s stacked configuration allows for extra study and work space underneath the loft, featuring a built-in-desk at the base and USB panels for easy charging. West Elm’s FSC®-certified Mid-Century Dresser fits securely underneath the bed to create the ultimate storage solution. The Mid-Century Storage Platform Bed includes side drawers and cubbies, and the Modern Captain’s Bed features a refined multi-finish white and pecan wood base with a mix of both concealed and open storage. To round out the collection, the Mid-Century Wall Desk features a simple silhouette and minimal hardware, enhanced with LED lighting, a USB power strip and a corkboard.

The West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen collaboration follows the successful West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids collaboration. The West Elm x Pottery Barn Kids assortment includes nursery and baby essentials, as well as children’s bedding, furniture and bath pieces.

“With this collection, we are introducing a more modern aesthetic offering for the Pottery Barn Teen brand, while staying true to our customer’s functional furniture needs,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Teen. “The West Elm x Pottery Barn Teen collaboration is sustainably designed, so customers know when shopping the collection they are making a positive impact on the community and our planet.”

“We recognized an opportunity to expand our selection of conscientiously designed and quality modern products to every part of the home. Together with Pottery Barn Teen, we designed a collection of products that offer our customers the style, value and versatility they look for when completing a child or teen’s room,” said Alex Bellos, President, West Elm.

