Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Willis Towers Watson    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON (WLTW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 12:21am CEST

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that it approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per ordinary share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The dividend is payable on or around October 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2018.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has more than 43,000 employees and services clients in more than 140 countries and territories. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

CONTACT

INVESTORS
Rich Keefe | +1 215 246 3961 | Rich.Keefe@willistowerswatson.com

 

willis.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
12:21aWillis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
GL
09/10Mining sector volatility aggravated by geopolitical tensions and commodity pr..
GL
09/06Compensation for outside corporate directors increased 3% to over $267,000 in..
GL
09/05Willis Towers Watson Prices Offering of $1,000,000,000 of Senior Notes
GL
09/05Uncertainty is widespread across companies over who takes the lead on cyber, ..
GL
09/04Emerging market pension funds grow in prominence on the world stage
GL
08/28Willis Towers Watson enhances its flagship employee survey software
GL
08/27Willis Towers Watson Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation
GL
08/14U.S. employees in line for slightly larger pay raises in 2019, Willis Towers ..
GL
08/01Willis Towers Watson launches financial modeling tool for captive owners
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05Willis Towers Watson's $1B senior notes offering prices 
09/03ILS' Expansion Beyond Catastrophe Risk Holds 'promise And Peril' - Willis Tow.. 
08/14Tracking David Abrams' Abrams Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/08Tracking William Von Mueffling's Cantillon Capital Management Portfolio - Q2 .. 
08/02Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) CEO John Haley on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 551 M
EBIT 2018 1 522 M
Net income 2018 719 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,58%
P/E ratio 2018 27,21
P/E ratio 2019 18,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,27x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 19 408 M
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 173 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Francis McCann Non-Executive Chairman
David Shalders Director-Operations & Technology
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Anna Cheng Catalano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON-1.51%19 408
AON PLC11.96%36 403
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO16.56%13 469
BROWN & BROWN, INC.19.78%8 607
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC6.69%4 199
STEADFAST GROUP LTD2.48%1 628
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.