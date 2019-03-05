Willis Towers Watson Shares Rise on Aon Takeover Talk

By Colin Kellaher



Shares of insurance broker Willis Towers Watson rose more than 6% Tuesday amid reports that rival Aon is preparing a takeover bid.

Aon is considering making an offer for Willis Towers, which has a market capitalization above $22 billion, in the coming weeks in what could be the industry's largest ever merger, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Willis Towers were up 6.3% to $183.94 in late morning trading Tuesday, while Aon shares slipped 3.1% to $165.32.

An acquisition of Willis Towers potentially could help Aon to overtake Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) as the world's largest brokerage by revenue, Bloomberg reported.

But Marsh also has a pending deal, having agreed in September to buy U.K. insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group for $5.7 billion.

Aon and Willis Towers have held preliminary talks, but no final decision has been made, and Aon could walk away, according to the Bloomberg report.

