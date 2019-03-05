Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Willis Towers Watson    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON

(WLTW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Willis Towers Watson Shares Rise on Aon Takeover Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 12:12pm EST

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of insurance broker Willis Towers Watson rose more than 6% Tuesday amid reports that rival Aon is preparing a takeover bid.

Aon is considering making an offer for Willis Towers, which has a market capitalization above $22 billion, in the coming weeks in what could be the industry's largest ever merger, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Willis Towers were up 6.3% to $183.94 in late morning trading Tuesday, while Aon shares slipped 3.1% to $165.32.

An acquisition of Willis Towers potentially could help Aon to overtake Marsh & McLennan Cos. (MMC) as the world's largest brokerage by revenue, Bloomberg reported.

But Marsh also has a pending deal, having agreed in September to buy U.K. insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group for $5.7 billion.

Aon and Willis Towers have held preliminary talks, but no final decision has been made, and Aon could walk away, according to the Bloomberg report.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AON PLC -3.55% 164.65 Delayed Quote.17.38%
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP 0.00% 1910 Delayed Quote.0.95%
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES -0.82% 91.91 Delayed Quote.16.48%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON 5.96% 160 Delayed Quote.16.15%
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON 6.29% 183.955 Delayed Quote.13.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
12:12pWillis Towers Watson Shares Rise on Aon Takeover Talk
DJ
02/25InsurTech investment by re/insurers rises as new tools are developed to manag..
GL
02/20Wholesale insurers given all clear by British watchdog
RE
02/19SECRETS OF BEST PERFORMERS : 5 actionable health care strategies that create a c..
GL
02/11Willis Towers Watson announces appointment of Anne Pullum as Head of Western ..
GL
02/07Willis Towers Watson Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earning..
GL
02/04Willis Towers Watson completes acquisition of Integra Capital Limited
GL
01/30Power and renewable energy companies facing considerable disruption according..
GL
01/29ILS growth to $93bn in 2018 bodes well for a continued healthy market
GL
01/24Willis Re International appoints Brian Shea as Head of Strategic and Financia..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 869 M
EBIT 2019 1 686 M
Net income 2019 981 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 22,83
P/E ratio 2020 18,93
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,51x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,41x
Capitalization 22 278 M
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 183 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor F. Ganzi Chairman
David Shalders Director-Operations & Technology
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Anna Cheng Catalano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON13.95%22 278
AON PLC17.38%41 196
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO8.98%14 784
BROWN & BROWN, INC.8.38%8 355
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP0.95%5 506
STEADFAST GROUP LTD16.73%1 768
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.