Willis Towers Watson

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON

(WLTW)
Willis Towers Watson shows ambitious market intent with senior property and casualty hire

11/12/2019

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, has announced the appointment of Andrzej Danyluk as Head of International Property, London.

Danyluk will be responsible for growing the international property portfolio placed in the London insurance market on behalf of Willis Towers Watson offices worldwide. He will take up the position on 6 January 2020 and will be part of the GB Property, Casualty and Construction team led by Garret Gaughan.

Danyluk will join from JLT, where he was most recently Head of the London Power Broking Team. He has a wealth of industry experience built up at previous roles with AJ Gallagher, Integro, and Guy Carpenter, where he focused on both property and power risks. He has extensive experience of working with clients in Latin America, and a proven track record of bringing international business to the London and European markets.

Garret Gaughan, Head of Property & Casualty and Construction, London said: “Andrzej is a great hire to open 2020, and there will be more to come. This sends a very strong and positive message that we are hiring the best brokers to enable us to continue to maximise outcomes for our clients globally. Andrzej's outstanding trading ability is matched by his strong values and sense of client service, and we are delighted that he will be part of our team.”

Danyluk will report to Angela James, Head of Property, London, who added: “As brokers trading in a constantly changing marketplace we have the opportunity to truly show our value to clients. Not only will Andrzej complement our ability to be creative in a dynamic market, but his determination matches our strategy of building a sustainable London trading platform that meets our clients’ needs irrespective of future market conditions.”

ABOUT WILLIS TOWERS WATSON

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets.

We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance.

Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Global: Paul Platt: +44 (0)20 3124 7659  |  paul.platt@willistowerswatson.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 993 M
EBIT 2019 1 845 M
Net income 2019 1 031 M
Debt 2019 4 461 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,16x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
Capitalization 24 001 M
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Anna Cheng Catalano Independent Director
Wendy E. Lane Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON22.86%24 001
AON PLC33.72%45 596
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.24.14%17 093
BROWN & BROWN, INC.37.45%10 664
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED29.82%2 131
EHEALTH, INC.104.45%1 729
