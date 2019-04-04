Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Willis Towers Watson    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON

(WLTW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Willis Towers Watson to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 1, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on Wednesday May 1, 2019 before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2019. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com.

An online replay at www.willistowerswatson.com will be available shortly after the call.  A telephonic replay of the call will also be available for 24 hours at 404-537-3406, conference ID 4347126.

ABOUT WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has more than 43,000 employees and services clients in more than 140 countries and territories. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

CONTACT

INVESTORS
Rich Keefe | +1 215 246 3961 | rich.keefe@willistowerswatson.com

willis.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
02:47pWillis Towers Watson to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 1, 2019
GL
04/01ETHIOPIAN CRASH COULD BE LARGEST NON : Willis Re
RE
03/31Willis Towers Watson to acquire TRANZACT
GL
03/28WILLIS TOWERS WATSON : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/27As national attention turns to rising drug abuse and suicide rates, employers..
GL
03/20Willis Towers Watson to showcase The Intelligent Frontier at RIMS 2019
GL
03/13Willis Towers Watson Announces Analyst Day
GL
03/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower For Third Session On Lackluster Economic ..
DJ
03/06Aon Says No Longer Considering Bid for Willis Towers
DJ
03/05Aon Discusses Purchase of Rival Willis Towers Watson -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 928 M
EBIT 2019 1 818 M
Net income 2019 992 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 22,22
P/E ratio 2020 19,04
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 22 877 M
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 188 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor F. Ganzi Chairman
David Shalders Director-Operations & Technology
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Anna Cheng Catalano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON17.09%22 736
AON PLC18.84%41 554
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO6.34%14 638
BROWN & BROWN, INC.7.95%8 399
STEADFAST GROUP LTD14.55%1 831
EHEALTH, INC.59.94%1 397
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About