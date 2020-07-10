Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMP

(WLTW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WeissLaw LLP Reminds CDXC and WLTW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 09:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of  the company by Faith Dawn Limited ("Faith Dawn"), an entity owned by CXDC's CEO, board chairman and majority owner Jie Han.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Faith Dawn will acquire all outstanding shares of CXDC for $1.20 per share in cash.  Since Mr. Han also owns 50.1% of the common shares of CXDC, he effectively controls the CXDX and stands on both sides of the proposed acquisition.  If you own CXDC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/china-xd-plastics-company-limited/  

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Aon plc ("AON").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of AON for each share of WLTW that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $213.36 based upon AON's July 10, 2020 closing price of $197.56.  If you own WLTW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website:  https://weisslawllp.com/willis-towers-watson-plc/   

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-cdxc-and-wltw-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301091817.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLI
07/10WeissLaw LLP Reminds CDXC and WLTW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigati..
PR
07/10WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
07/09WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
07/07WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : COVID-19 drags Q2 North America M&A deals to lowes..
PU
07/07WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Majority of employers taking steps to safeguard re..
PU
07/07WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : COVID-19 provokes turning point, as industry leade..
PU
07/07PRUDENCE AND REPLENISHED CAPITAL DRI : Willis Re 1st View
PU
07/06Funded status of U.S. corporate pension plans rebounded during second quarter
GL
07/03WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
07/02WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc.
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group