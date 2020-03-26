Log in
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMP

(WLTW)
Willis Towers Watson Public : Form 8.3 -

03/26/2020 | 12:07pm EDT
TIDM0Y4Q TIDM0XHL 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Willis Towers Watson plc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.000304635 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                25(th) March 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                              Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  -------------------  ----------- 
                                        Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                5,631,723  4.37515% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)         N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                               N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  5,631,723  4.37515% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             5,400                   168.51 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               770                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                            19,152                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               627                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               153                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               360                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               333                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                40                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             2,100                   168.55 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                56                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                22                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                13                   165.85 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             3,700                   169.24 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 129                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               1,848                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  36                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,548                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  70                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  46                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 186                   163.76 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       26(th) March 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Contact name                                               Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Telephone number                                              020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  -----------------

