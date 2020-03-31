Log in
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMP

(WLTW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/31 11:14:15 am
171.38 USD   -0.91%
10:53aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -
DJ
09:09aGlobal M&A dwindles as coronavirus batters world?s economies
RE
03/30WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - -2-
DJ
Willis Towers Watson Public : Form 8.3 -

03/31/2020 | 10:53am EDT
TIDM0Y4Q TIDM0XHL 
 
 
 
   FORM 8.3 
 
   IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
   DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, 
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
   DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 
1% OR MORE 
 
   1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 
 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                State Street Global Advisors & 
                                               Affiliates 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Company dealt in                               Willis Towers Watson plc. 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Class of relevant security to which            US$0.000304635 ordinary shares 
 the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
Date of dealing                                30(th) March 2020 
---------------------------------------------  ------------------------------- 
 
 
 
   2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS 
 
   (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of 
relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
                                              Long             Short 
-------------------------------------  -------------------  ----------- 
                                        Number      (%)     Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                5,619,371  4.36555% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)         N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to 
 purchase/sell                               N/A 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
Total                                  5,619,371  4.36555% 
-------------------------------------  ---------  --------  ------  --- 
 
 
   (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, 
other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
 
 
 
 
Class of relevant security:                     Long         Short 
-------------------------------------------  -----------  ----------- 
                                             Number  (%)  Number  (%) 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(1) Relevant securities                       N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)          N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell   N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
Total                                         N/A 
-------------------------------------------  ------  ---  ------  --- 
 
 
   3. DEALINGS (Note 4) 
 
   (a) Purchases and sales 
 
 
 
 
Purchase/sale   Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             4,600                   169.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               700                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               400                   169.34 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             1,540                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             4,620                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                             4,959                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                                81                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               475                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               700                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               300                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
   Purchase                               400                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               6,612                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                               2,000                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 900                   168.38 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 301                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  36                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  72                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 162                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 196                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                  22                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 124                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
     Sale                                 164                   172.95 
--------------  -----------------------------  ----------------------- 
 
 
   (b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
 
 
 
 
Product name,  Nature of transaction  Number of relevant securities  Price per unit 
 e.g. CFD       (Note 6)               (Note 7)                       (Note 5) 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
N/A 
-------------  ---------------------  -----------------------------  -------------- 
 
 
   (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities 
 
   (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Writing, selling,  Number of             Exercise  Type, e.g.      Expiry  Option money 
 e.g. call option   purchasing         securities to which   price     American,       date    paid/received 
                    varying etc.       the option relates              European etc.           per unit (Note 5) 
                                       (Note 7) 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  -----------------  --------------------  --------  --------------  ------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (ii) Exercising 
 
 
 
 
Product name,      Number of securities  Exercise price per 
 e.g. call option                           unit (Note 5) 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
N/A 
-----------------  --------------------  ------------------ 
 
 
   (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) 
(Note 4) 
 
 
 
 
Nature of transaction  Details       Price per unit 
 (Note 8)                        (if applicable) (Note 5) 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
N/A 
---------------------  -------  ------------------------- 
 
 
   4. OTHER INFORMATION 
 
   Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or 
derivatives 
 
 
 
 
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding 
 between the person disclosing and any other person 
 relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities 
 under any option referred to on this form or relating 
 to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal 
 of any relevant securities to which any derivative 
 referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this 
 should be stated. 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
N/A 
----------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                     NO 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Date of disclosure                                       31(th) March 2020 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Contact name                                               Lionel Colaco 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
Telephone number                                              020 33956098 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which   N/A 
 connected 
-------------------------------------------------------  ----------------- 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note     N/A 
 10) 
-------------------------------------------------------  -----------------

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 995 M
EBIT 2019 1 849 M
Net income 2019 1 033 M
Debt 2019 4 461 M
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 21,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,97x
EV / Sales2020 2,79x
Capitalization 22 262 M
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 223,50  $
Last Close Price 172,95  $
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber COO-Corporate Risk & Broking Segment
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Anna Cheng Catalano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-14.36%22 262
AON PLC-17.89%39 816
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-12.61%15 779
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-5.52%10 576
EHEALTH, INC.47.80%3 587
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-24.71%1 388
