Willis Towers Watson Public : appoints Fiona Shaw head of Data, Analytics and Innovation for its global Facultative team

ARLINGTON, VA, August 13, 2020 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Fiona Shaw as head of Data, Analytics and Innovation for its global Facultative business. Shaw will be responsible for leveraging analytical expertise across the company to develop, promote and execute a client focused, business aligned strategy for data and analytics across the facultative business globally. Reporting to Toby Wemyss, head of global Fac., Shaw's role will include design, development and delivery of analytics across multiple product lines and serve the wider global Fac broking hubs across all geographies.

Shaw has extensive insurance, reinsurance and analytics experience having spent 30+ years at Willis Towers Watson, initially in retail insurance broking, before joining Willis Re's Research & Development team in January 2000. She subsequently progressed to co-lead the development of the Catastrophe Management Services team of Willis Re International. Most recently, since 2018, Shaw has been heading Strategy & Operations for global Fac within Corporate Risk & Broking.

Fiona's expertise will enable us to accelerate our analytical vision, offering data driven, innovative facultative reinsurance structures to support our clients.' Toby Wemyss

Head of Global Fac at Willis Towers Watson Toby WemyssHead of Global Fac at Willis Towers Watson

'We are delighted to announce the appointment of Fiona as our head of data, analytics and innovation,' said Wemyss. 'Facultative analytics is critical to our value proposition and we aspire to be the market leader for facultative reinsurance broking support. Fiona's expertise, while partnering with all relevant stakeholders and utilizing the full strength of Willis Towers Watson's leading data & analytics tools and services, will enable us to accelerate our analytical vision, offering data driven, innovative facultative reinsurance structures to support our clients.'

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.