Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company    WLTW

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMP

(WLTW)
  Report
News 
News

Willis Towers Watson Public : appoints Fiona Shaw head of Data, Analytics and Innovation for its global Facultative team

08/13/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

ARLINGTON, VA, August 13, 2020 - Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Fiona Shaw as head of Data, Analytics and Innovation for its global Facultative business. Shaw will be responsible for leveraging analytical expertise across the company to develop, promote and execute a client focused, business aligned strategy for data and analytics across the facultative business globally. Reporting to Toby Wemyss, head of global Fac., Shaw's role will include design, development and delivery of analytics across multiple product lines and serve the wider global Fac broking hubs across all geographies.

Shaw has extensive insurance, reinsurance and analytics experience having spent 30+ years at Willis Towers Watson, initially in retail insurance broking, before joining Willis Re's Research & Development team in January 2000. She subsequently progressed to co-lead the development of the Catastrophe Management Services team of Willis Re International. Most recently, since 2018, Shaw has been heading Strategy & Operations for global Fac within Corporate Risk & Broking.

Fiona's expertise will enable us to accelerate our analytical vision, offering data driven, innovative facultative reinsurance structures to support our clients.'

Toby Wemyss
Head of Global Fac at Willis Towers Watson

'We are delighted to announce the appointment of Fiona as our head of data, analytics and innovation,' said Wemyss. 'Facultative analytics is critical to our value proposition and we aspire to be the market leader for facultative reinsurance broking support. Fiona's expertise, while partnering with all relevant stakeholders and utilizing the full strength of Willis Towers Watson's leading data & analytics tools and services, will enable us to accelerate our analytical vision, offering data driven, innovative facultative reinsurance structures to support our clients.'

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas - the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential.

Disclaimer

Willis Towers Watson plc published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 17:07:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 316 M - -
Net income 2020 1 063 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
Yield 2020 1,37%
Capitalization 25 178 M 25 178 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 45 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 229,15 $
Last Close Price 195,39 $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Haley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor F. Ganzi Non-Executive Chairman
Alexis Faber COO-Corporate Risk & Broking Segment
Michael J. Burwell Chief Financial Officer
Anna Cheng Catalano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-3.24%25 178
AON PLC-7.76%44 507
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.12.32%20 480
BROWN & BROWN, INC.16.01%12 953
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-1.15%2 121
EHEALTH, INC.-22.45%1 919
