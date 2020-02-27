Willis Towers Watson makes its pay data survey participation experience easier

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced significant enhancements to its compensation survey participation experience. The improvements provide a faster, more simplified and automated data submission user experience for compensation professionals tasked with benchmarking pay data through a streamlined participation portal. The portal includes a single location for all data submission and real-time tracking needs, allowing users to filter by keywords, review status of existing submissions and track team members’ submission progress. All new features of the portal are available immediately for all 2020 participants.



The new portal allows users to leverage data they submitted in previous years by automatically downloading pre-populated workbooks, and submissions are automatically checked for completeness before they are accepted. In addition, all files exchanged within the portal now offer seamless data import; the use of other applications or emails to share data is no longer required, thereby improving data security and protecting highly confidential data. Further, users can distribute the workload with team members by inviting them to collaborate on survey submissions directly and securely through the portal.

“Compensation and benefit professionals increasingly expect to spend less time assembling data and more time analyzing it to get the best return on investment for their talent,” said Sam Rakyan, global leader, Rewards Data & Software, Willis Towers Watson. “As we continue to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, we will provide compensation and benefit professionals with a faster, automated, more secure and convenient way to submit their data.”

