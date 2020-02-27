Log in
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company    WLTW   IE00BDB6Q211

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMP

(WLTW)
Willis Towers Watson makes its pay data survey participation experience easier

02/27/2020 | 09:50am EST

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced significant enhancements to its compensation survey participation experience. The improvements provide a faster, more simplified and automated data submission user experience for compensation professionals tasked with benchmarking pay data through a streamlined participation portal. The portal includes a single location for all data submission and real-time tracking needs, allowing users to filter by keywords, review status of existing submissions and track team members’ submission progress. All new features of the portal are available immediately for all 2020 participants.

The new portal allows users to leverage data they submitted in previous years by automatically downloading pre-populated workbooks, and submissions are automatically checked for completeness before they are accepted. In addition, all files exchanged within the portal now offer seamless data import; the use of other applications or emails to share data is no longer required, thereby improving data security and protecting highly confidential data. Further, users can distribute the workload with team members by inviting them to collaborate on survey submissions directly and securely through the portal.

“Compensation and benefit professionals increasingly expect to spend less time assembling data and more time analyzing it to get the best return on investment for their talent,” said Sam Rakyan, global leader, Rewards Data & Software, Willis Towers Watson. “As we continue to leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, we will provide compensation and benefit professionals with a faster, automated, more secure and convenient way to submit their data.”

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving in more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

Ileana Feoli: +1 212 309 5504
ileana.feoli@willistowerswatson.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
