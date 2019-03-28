Log in
WillScot to Participate at the Oppenheimer 14th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

03/28/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

BALTIMORE, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (“WillScot”) (NASDAQ: WSC), the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 14th Annual Industrial Growth Conference to be held at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel in New York City, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The presentation will take place at 8:55 a.m. EDT.

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies. WillScot trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 160,000 modular space and portable storage units.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about WillScot can be found on its investor relations website: https://investors.willscot.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato
investors@willscot.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscot.com

