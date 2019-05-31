Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  WillScot Corp    WSC

WILLSCOT CORP

(WSC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

WillScot to Participate at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

0
05/31/2019 | 11:01am EDT

BALTIMORE, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (“WillScot”) (Nasdaq: WSC), the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Jacobsen, Vice President Finance, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference at The InterContinental Boston, in Boston, MA, on Monday, June 10, 2019.  The presentation will take place at 4:10 p.m. EDT.

About WillScot Corporation
Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies. WillScot trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC," and is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, WillScot serves a broad customer base from over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a fleet of approximately 160,000 modular space and portable storage units.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about WillScot can be found on its investor relations website: https://investors.willscot.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato
investors@willscot.com 

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscot.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 078 M
EBIT 2019 166 M
Net income 2019 14,5 M
Debt 2019 1 619 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 127,00
P/E ratio 2020 17,64
EV / Sales 2019 3,01x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 1 631 M
Chart WILLSCOT CORP
Duration : Period :
WillScot Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILLSCOT CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,0 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley L. Soultz President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Gerard Edward Holthaus Non-Executive Chairman
Tim D. Boswell Chief Financial Officer
Mark S. Bartlett Independent Director
Gary Lindsay Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILLSCOT CORP47.13%1 631
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.15.83%6 403
BOC AVIATION LTD13.65%5 854
GRENKE17.39%4 494
TOKYO CENTURY CORP-5.46%4 404
CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FNACL LSNG CO LTD-13.71%2 744
