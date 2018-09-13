Log in
News Summary

Williams Scotsman to Participate at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

09/13/2018 | 11:39pm CEST

BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (Nasdaq: WSC) (“Williams Scotsman”), a specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America, today announced that Brad Soultz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Boswell, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Deutsche Bank’s 26th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ, on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. The presentation will take place at 10:00am PDT.

About Williams Scotsman

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot Corporation is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. WillScot Corporation trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC.” Williams Scotsman is the specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. It is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, its fleet comprises nearly 160,000 modular space and portable storage units managed through its network of over 120 locations.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about Williams Scotsman can be found on the Williams Scotsman investor relations website at https://investors.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato
investors@willscot.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscot.com

williams logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
