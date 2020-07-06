Log in
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 10, 2020

07/06/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

PHOENIX, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, August 10, 2020 before the markets open.

Chief Executive Officer, Bradley Soultz, President and Chief Operating Officer, Kelly Williams and Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing (855) 312-9420 (US/Canada toll-free) or (210) 874-7774 (International). A live webcast will also be accessible via the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s website www.willscotmobilemini.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the call.

About WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC”. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is a North American leader in modular space and portable storage solutions.  It was formed in 2020 upon the merger of leaders in the modular space and portable storage markets. Together the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands operate approximately 275 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom with a combined fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers.  They lease turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.  They create value by enabling customers to add space efficiently and cost-effectively – when the solution is perfect, productivity is all the customer sees.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.willscotmobilemini.com 

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Emily Tadano
emily.tadano@willscotmobilemini.com 

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk
scott.junk@willscotmobilemini.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
