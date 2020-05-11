Log in
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(F34)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/08
3.47 SGD   -0.29%
06:17aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : 1Q Profit Fell 13% on Investment Losses
DJ
05/06WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
04/21Southeast Asia stocks tumble about 2% on U.S. crude price crash
RE
Wilmar International : 1Q Profit Fell 13% on Investment Losses

05/11/2020 | 06:17am EDT

By Ben Otto

Wilmar International Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit fell 13% from a year earlier, as higher sales were offset by mark-to-market investment losses amid volatile equity markets.

Net profit was $224.3 million, down from $257.0 million a year earlier, the palm planter and trader said in a stock exchange filing Monday. Core net profit rose 22.5% to $306.5 million.

Revenue rose 4.6% to $10.92 billion on strong demand for consumer products, especially in China, Wilmar said.

Wilmar said that as a producer of essential food and nonfood products, its operations hadn't been significantly affected by the global lockdowns prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Going forward, Wilmar said that "if China's economy recovers as expected, we are cautiously optimistic that our second-quarter operations will not be significantly impacted." The company said a China listing remains on track and it expects to gain approval in the second half of 2020.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

