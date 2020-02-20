Log in
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(WLIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SINGAPORE EXCHANGE - 02/19
4.06 SGD   +1.25%
10:37aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : 4Q Earnings Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
10:04aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : 4Q Net Profit Surged
DJ
02/17WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : annual earnings release
News 
Wilmar International : 4Q Net Profit Surged

Wilmar International : 4Q Net Profit Surged

02/20/2020

By Justina Lee

Wilmar International Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit surged on year, helped by strong performance at its tropical oils and oilseeds and grains businesses.

Net profit was $438.4 million, compared with $199.4 million a year earlier, the palm planter and trader said in a filing Thursday.

For the full year, net profit rose 15% to $1.29 billion.

Revenue for the fourth quarter rose 0.5% on year to $11.25 billion, as higher sales from consumer products and sugar merchandising activities were partially offset by lower commodity prices, Wilmar said.

Wilmar does not expect any major impact from the coronavirus epidemic to affect its business, but said a prolonged epidemic may have a greater impact.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR 0.96% 421.2 End-of-day quote.17.10%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.25% 4.06 End-of-day quote.-2.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 208 M
EBIT 2019 1 778 M
Net income 2019 1 165 M
Debt 2019 18 802 M
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 18 470 M
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,16  $
Last Close Price 2,91  $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kiam Kong Ho Chief Financial Officer
So Cheer Kwek Chief Information Officer
Thiam Hock Kwah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-2.17%18 464
NESTLÉ S.A.4.47%320 490
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC7.66%84 974
DANONE-3.11%50 114
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.19%33 530
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-15.00%33 356
