Wilmar International : 4Q Net Profit Surged

Wilmar International Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit surged on year, helped by strong performance at its tropical oils and oilseeds and grains businesses.

Net profit was $438.4 million, compared with $199.4 million a year earlier, the palm planter and trader said in a filing Thursday.

For the full year, net profit rose 15% to $1.29 billion.

Revenue for the fourth quarter rose 0.5% on year to $11.25 billion, as higher sales from consumer products and sugar merchandising activities were partially offset by lower commodity prices, Wilmar said.

Wilmar does not expect any major impact from the coronavirus epidemic to affect its business, but said a prolonged epidemic may have a greater impact.

