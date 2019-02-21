Wilmar International : 4th Quarter Net Profit Fell by More Than a Half

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



SINGAPORE--Wilmar International Ltd. (F34.SG) said Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit more than halved from a year ago, as its businesses were hurt by the African swine fever outbreak in China and low commodity prices.

Net profit was $200.9 million for the three months ended December, down from $$426.7 million a year earlier, the agri-commodity conglomerate said in a stock-exchange filing.

It was expected to post a net profit of $265.3 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Revenue for the quarter fell 3% to about $11.10 billion, Wilmar said.

It said the African swine fever outbreak in China affected the group's oilseeds and grains businesses, while weaker commodity prices hurt its upstream operations in sugar milling and palm plantation. Provisioning for impairment in the sugar milling business also weighed on overall earnings.

Meanwhile, the company said it has recently taken steps toward a possible separate listing of its holding company in China. It didn't provide a timeline or any other details. Wilmar revived the plan to list the Chinese business in 2017, after shelving the move in 2011.

