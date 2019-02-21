Log in
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(WLIL)
Wilmar International : 4th Quarter Net Profit Fell by More Than a Half

02/21/2019 | 05:39am EST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

SINGAPORE--Wilmar International Ltd. (F34.SG) said Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit more than halved from a year ago, as its businesses were hurt by the African swine fever outbreak in China and low commodity prices.

Net profit was $200.9 million for the three months ended December, down from $$426.7 million a year earlier, the agri-commodity conglomerate said in a stock-exchange filing.

It was expected to post a net profit of $265.3 million, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Revenue for the quarter fell 3% to about $11.10 billion, Wilmar said.

It said the African swine fever outbreak in China affected the group's oilseeds and grains businesses, while weaker commodity prices hurt its upstream operations in sugar milling and palm plantation. Provisioning for impairment in the sugar milling business also weighed on overall earnings.

Meanwhile, the company said it has recently taken steps toward a possible separate listing of its holding company in China. It didn't provide a timeline or any other details. Wilmar revived the plan to list the Chinese business in 2017, after shelving the move in 2011.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 124 M
EBIT 2018 1 682 M
Net income 2018 1 196 M
Debt 2018 15 423 M
Yield 2018 3,13%
P/E ratio 2018 13,41
P/E ratio 2019 12,74
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 15 857 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kiam Kong Ho Chief Financial Officer
So Cheer Kwek Chief Information Officer
Thiam Hock Kwah Independent Non-Executive Director
