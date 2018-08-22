Log in
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (WLIL)
  Report  
Wilmar International : Acquisition of Bunge's raw and white sugar contracts

08/22/2018

8/22/2018

General Announcement::Acquisition of Bunge's raw and white sugar contracts

General Announcement::Acquisition of Bunge's raw and white sugar contracts

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Securities

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - SG1T56930848 - F34

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date & Time of Broadcast

22-Aug-2018 20:28:43

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Acquisition of Bunge's raw and white sugar contracts

Announcement Reference

SG180822OTHRMZZQ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Teo La-Mei

Designation

Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar") wishes to announce that its subsidiary, Wilmar Sugar Pte. Ltd., has today agreed to acquire from subsidiaries of Bunge Limited ("Bunge"), Bunge's global book of open sale and purchase contracts for raw and white sugar (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on the financial position of Wilmar for the current financial year.

Issued by

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

22 August 2018

Share

http://infopub.sgx.com/Apps?A=COW_CorpAnnouncement_Content&B=AnnouncementToday&F=BKFTNI83PE1BU8UV&H=4e05a5ee7496cdb6… 1/1

Disclaimer

Wilmar International Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 13:11:03 UTC
