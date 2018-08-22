Wilmar International : Acquisition of Bunge's raw and white sugar contracts

8/22/2018
General Announcement::Acquisition of Bunge's raw and white sugar contracts
Wilmar International Limited ("Wilmar") wishes to announce that its subsidiary, Wilmar Sugar Pte. Ltd., has today agreed to acquire from subsidiaries of Bunge Limited ("Bunge"), Bunge's global book of open sale and purchase contracts for raw and white sugar (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on the financial position of Wilmar for the current financial year.
22 August 2018
