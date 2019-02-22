Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Wilmar International Limited    WLIL   SG1T56930848

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(WLIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wilmar International : After sugar blow hits profit, shares, Wilmar CEO targets sweet spot in sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 03:02am EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd shares fell more than 4 percent on Friday after the Singapore-listed commodity trader said its quarterly net profit halved, mainly due to a provision linked its Australian sugar assets.

Reporting October-December earnings late on Thursday, Wilmar made a provision for a $138.6 million impairment on its goodwill and sugar milling assets in Australia, citing ongoing depressed sugar prices, in the fourth quarter.

The company, which counts U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co among its biggest shareholders, said net profit slid to $200.9 million in fourth quarter, down from $426.7 million in the same period a year earlier.

But while other traders plan to pull out of the sugar business, plagued by oversupply and price declines, Wilmar's chairman and chief executive Kuok Khoon Hong said on Friday the commodity house planned to grow in the sector.

"We are still expanding in our sugar business," the billionaire said at a results briefing on Friday. "To me, the best time to expand in a business is during the most difficult time."

Wilmar swung to a pre-tax quarterly loss of $114.1 million in its sugar business.

Last year, Wilmar bought the sugar trading book of rival Bunge.

Meanwhile last month Singaporean commodity trader Olam International said it would exit sugar as part of a six-year strategic plan, saying it saw long-term structural declines in consumption of the sweetener.

Kuok said he expected sugar demand to still grow over the long-term, albeit at a slower pace, but he noted there will also be fewer players.

Wilmar has been developing a business model that encompasses the entire value chain of the agricultural commodity business. Its businesses include oil palm cultivation, oilseed crushing, edible oils refining, sugar milling and refining, as well as rice and flour milling.

Wilmar's core net profit, which excludes non-operating items, dropped to $334.7 million from $373 million a year earlier. It said the decrease was due to the African swine fever outbreak in China, along with weaker commodity prices.

For 2018 as whole, Wilmar's net profit fell nearly 6 percent to $1.13 billion, missing an analysts' average estimate of $1.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

But the company said it was "reasonably optimistic" that performance for 2019 will be satisfactory.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Tom Hogue)

By Aradhana Aravindan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR -1.14% 355.6 End-of-day quote.6.47%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 1.19% 3.39 End-of-day quote.7.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMIT
03:02aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : After sugar blow hits profit, shares, Wilmar CEO targets ..
RE
02/21WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : 4th Quarter Net Profit Fell by More Than a Half
DJ
02/02WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : BIDCO in Shs 74 billion fraud scandal
AQ
02/02WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : BIDCO in Shs 74 billion fraud scandal
AQ
01/31WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : BIDCO in Shs 74 billion fraud scandal
AQ
01/22WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Adani Wilmar signs deal to set up 11 plants in Bangladesh..
AQ
2018WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.4% to 3,..
AQ
2018BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY : Inside China's strategy in the soybean trade war
RE
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slip tracking broader Asia as Fed retains rate hike plan
RE
2018UNILEVER : Breakthrough on palm oil transparency to stop deforestation
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 46 914 M
EBIT 2019 1 706 M
Net income 2019 1 236 M
Debt 2019 15 546 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 12,87
P/E ratio 2020 11,77
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 16 062 M
Chart WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilmar International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,62 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kiam Kong Ho Chief Financial Officer
So Cheer Kwek Chief Information Officer
Thiam Hock Kwah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED7.62%16 062
NESTLÉ12.81%276 708
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL19.89%69 306
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.64%58 850
DANONE10.23%51 913
GENERAL MILLS20.57%28 017
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.