Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Wilmar International Limited    WLIL   SG1T56930848

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(WLIL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wilmar International : EU plans to impose import duties on Indonesia biodiesel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 07:35am EDT

BRUSSELS/PARIS (Reuters) - The European Commission has proposed duties ranging between 8 and 18% on imports of biodiesel from Indonesia to counter what it says are unfair subsidies, the latest twist in a case that has lasted seven years.

The subsidies would be a double blow for Indonesian biodiesel after the European Union decided in March that palm oil should no longer be considered as green and so should be phased out of renewable transportation fuel.

The Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 28-member European Union, launched an anti-subsidy investigation in December following a complaint by the European Biodiesel Board.

The EU executive said there was evidence that producers in Indonesia benefited from subsidies in the form of export financing, tax breaks and provision of palm oil, the key raw material, at artificially low prices.

The proposed import duty rates are 8% for Ciliandra Perkasa [FISTRC.UL], 15.7% for Wilmar Group, 16.3% for Musim Mas Group and 18% for Permata Group, according to a document supplied to interested parties.

The measures would be provisional, pending the conclusion of the EU investigation, and be put in place by Sept. 6. Definitive duties, typically applied for five years at the end of an investigation, would need to be set by Jan. 4, 2020.

Measures can be blocked by EU member countries.

European biodiesel producers welcomed the move.

"It is an excellent thing for the biodiesel industry in Europe in order to regain fair and market competition as it had been the case with Argentina," European Biodiesel Board (EBB)chairwoman Kristell Guizouarn told Reuters.

"It is legitimate to have provisional duties since there is a subsidy for Indonesian biodiesel."

The EU began looking into biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia in 2012 and imposed anti-dumping duties on companies from both major producers in 2013. However, the firms subsequently won challenges at the European Court of Justice and the World Trade Organization.

This prompted the EU to remove duties on most biodiesel imports from the two countries, but the Commission also started an investigation into possible unfair subsidies.

It set duties of 25.0-33.4% for Argentine producers in February, but also simultaneously offered them tariff-free access for about 1.2 million tonnes as long as they sold at a certain minimum price.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and Sybille de la Hamaide in Paris; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMIT
07:35aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : EU plans to impose import duties on Indonesia biodiesel
RE
05:29aChina's soybean crushers in no rush to buy from U.S. despite Beijing tariff o..
RE
07/05ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : announces joint venture with Wilmar International
AQ
06/20ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : announces joint venture with Wilmar International
AQ
06/13Malaysia ends at two-week low; Singapore gains on China's stimulus hopes
RE
06/11ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : ABF announces joint venture with Wilmar International
AQ
06/04ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : ABF announces joint venture with Wilmar International
AQ
05/10WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : 1Q Net Profit Rises 26.4% On Year
DJ
05/06WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/02WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Internal audit reveals Shs 5.3 billion fraud in Bidco
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 300 M
EBIT 2019 1 723 M
Net income 2019 1 238 M
Debt 2019 18 984 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 18 275 M
Chart WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilmar International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,87  $
Last Close Price 2,89  $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kiam Kong Ho Chief Financial Officer
So Cheer Kwek Chief Information Officer
Thiam Hock Kwah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED25.08%18 279
NESTLÉ S.A.28.57%302 098
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL36.87%78 705
DANONE22.78%54 798
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.77%38 416
GENERAL MILLS34.72%31 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group