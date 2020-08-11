Log in
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (F34)

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(F34)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 08/07
4.8 SGD   +0.21%
06:11aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Profit Jumps 50%
DJ
08/06WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
07/02EXCLUSIVE : Raízen, Wilmar set to end sugar trading venture RAW - sources
RE
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wilmar International : Profit Jumps 50%

08/11/2020 | 06:11am EDT

By Ben Otto

Wilmar International Ltd.'s first-half net profit rose 50%, as the company was little affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and experienced higher contributions across core segments.

Net profit was $610.9 million, up from $407.9 million a year earlier, the Singapore-based agribusiness giant said Tuesday. Core net profit rose 49% to $635.9 million.

Revenue rose 12% to $22.66 billion, driven partly by a steep rise in consumer-product sales as people ate more often at home due to the pandemic.

As a producer of essential food and nonfood products, Wilmar said its operations weren't significantly affected by global lockdowns and disruptions caused by the pandemic.

For the rest of the year, the company said it expects its food-product segment and feed-and-industrial-product segment to perform well, adding that a recent increase in palm prices would boost its plantations business. "We are cautiously optimistic that our second half performance will be satisfactory," the company said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 752 M - -
Net income 2020 1 191 M - -
Net Debt 2020 20 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 2,63%
Capitalization 22 230 M 22 217 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 27,9%
Chart WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilmar International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,31 $
Last Close Price 3,50 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Cheau Leong Loo Chief Financial Officer
Matthew John Morgenroth Group Head-Technical
Kah Chai Tan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED16.50%22 217
NESTLÉ S.A.2.98%328 351
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC0.74%79 258
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.28%42 534
DANONE-25.85%41 861
GENERAL MILLS, INC.19.03%38 946
