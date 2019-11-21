Log in
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(WLIL)
News 


Wilmar International : Singapore's Wilmar eyes regulators' approval for China IPO in early 2020

11/21/2019 | 12:23am EST
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange

Singapore agribusiness Wilmar International hopes to receive regulatory approval early next year for the initial public offering of its China business, Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings (YKA), it said on Thursday.

Wilmar, which is valued at more than $19 billion, had announced its intention to list the business in 2017, after having shelved plans for a roughly $3-billion listing of its Chinese unit in Hong Kong in 2009.

"Regarding YKA IPO, we are waiting for approval from the Chinese regulators and we hope to receive it by early 2020," Wilmar said in an emailed response to a Reuters query on the IPO status.

In August, the company said it had applied to list the business on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Wilmar counts China, where it has more than 300 plants and a wide marketing and distribution network, as a major market. [nFWN2590E2]

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.72% 4.11 End-of-day quote.30.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 43 802 M
EBIT 2019 1 761 M
Net income 2019 1 191 M
Debt 2019 18 939 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 19 116 M
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,08  $
Last Close Price 3,02  $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kiam Kong Ho Chief Financial Officer
So Cheer Kwek Chief Information Officer
Thiam Hock Kwah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED30.48%19 270
NESTLÉ S.A.30.43%303 497
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL30.93%75 893
DANONE20.57%53 577
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-27.76%38 222
GENERAL MILLS, INC.36.54%31 978
