Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Wilmar International Limited    WLIL   SG1T56930848

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(WLIL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wilmar International : Singapore's Wilmar quarter four net profit halves on provision for sugar assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 05:49am EST

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodity trader Wilmar International Ltd posted on Thursday a more than 50 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit from a year earlier, mainly due to a provision linked to sugar milling assets in Australia.

The company, which has U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co among its biggest shareholders, said net profit fell to $200.9 million in the three months ended on Dec. 31, from $426.7 million in the same quarter of 2017.

The company said it decided to make provision for a $138.6 million impairment on its goodwill and sugar milling assets in Australia, citing ongoing depressed sugar prices.

Raw and white sugar futures on ICE also finished 2018 at their lowest levels since 2008, as a global supply glut led to a second consecutive annual decline.

Wilmar's core net profit, which excludes non-operating items, dropped to $334.7 million from $373 million a year earlier. It said the decrease was due to the African swine fever outbreak in China, along with weaker commodity prices.

Its tropical oils segment saw a 30 percent increase in fourth-quarter pretax profit, while the oilseeds and grains segment fell 44 percent compared with the previous year.

Wilmar swung to a pre-tax loss of $114.1 million in its sugar business.

Wilmar's annual net profit fell nearly 6 percent to $1.13 billion, versus analysts' average estimate of $1.2 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Its annual core net profit rose more than 27 percent to $1.30 billion.

The company said it was "reasonably optimistic" that performance for 2019 will be satisfactory.

"With the recent recovery of crude palm oil prices and satisfactory margins in downstream processing, tropical oils should continue to do well in 2019," Kuok Khoon Hong, chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

"Crush margins for 1Q2019 will be adversely impacted by the sharp decline in meal demand from the outbreak of African swine fever in China and the sharp drop in Brazilian soybean basis, but this is expected to improve in 2Q2019," Kuok said.

Wilmar recently converted its China holding company into a joint-stock company as part of its previously disclosed plan for a possible separate listing in China, he said.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Darren Schuettler and Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON SUGAR 0.03% 359.7 End-of-day quote.7.69%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.59% 3.35 End-of-day quote.6.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMIT
05:49aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Singapore's Wilmar quarter four net profit halves on prov..
RE
05:39aWILMAR INTERNATIONAL : 4th Quarter Net Profit Fell by More Than a Half
DJ
02/02WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : BIDCO in Shs 74 billion fraud scandal
AQ
02/02WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : BIDCO in Shs 74 billion fraud scandal
AQ
01/31WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : BIDCO in Shs 74 billion fraud scandal
AQ
01/22WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Adani Wilmar signs deal to set up 11 plants in Bangladesh..
AQ
2018WILMAR INTERNATIONAL : Singapore shares open higher on Monday; STI up 0.4% to 3,..
AQ
2018BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY : Inside China's strategy in the soybean trade war
RE
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slip tracking broader Asia as Fed retains rate hike plan
RE
2018UNILEVER : Breakthrough on palm oil transparency to stop deforestation
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 44 124 M
EBIT 2018 1 682 M
Net income 2018 1 196 M
Debt 2018 15 423 M
Yield 2018 3,13%
P/E ratio 2018 13,41
P/E ratio 2019 12,74
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 15 857 M
Chart WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wilmar International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,62 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kiam Kong Ho Chief Financial Officer
So Cheer Kwek Chief Information Officer
Thiam Hock Kwah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED6.35%15 857
NESTLÉ12.81%276 708
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL19.89%69 306
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY10.64%58 850
DANONE8.73%51 913
GENERAL MILLS17.46%28 017
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.