Wilmar International : Third Quarter Net Profit Rose 10.2% On Year

By Saurabh Chaturvedi



Wilmar International Ltd. (F34.SG) said its third quarter net profit rose 10.2% on year, helped by better performance at its tropical oils and consumer products businesses. One-time disposal gains also helped.

Net profit in the July-to-September quarter was $447.1 million, compared with $405.9 million in the same period of last year the palm planter and trader said in its earnings statement Tuesday. Wilmar was expected to report net profit of $306.7 million for the quarter, according to an estimate provided by FactSet.

Revenue, however, fell 2.2 on-year to $11.16 billion due to lower commodity prices, it said.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com