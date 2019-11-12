Log in
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(WLIL)
News 
News

Wilmar International : Third Quarter Net Profit Rose 10.2% On Year

11/12/2019 | 05:03am EST

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Wilmar International Ltd. (F34.SG) said its third quarter net profit rose 10.2% on year, helped by better performance at its tropical oils and consumer products businesses. One-time disposal gains also helped.

Net profit in the July-to-September quarter was $447.1 million, compared with $405.9 million in the same period of last year the palm planter and trader said in its earnings statement Tuesday. Wilmar was expected to report net profit of $306.7 million for the quarter, according to an estimate provided by FactSet.

Revenue, however, fell 2.2 on-year to $11.16 billion due to lower commodity prices, it said.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY 0.51% 43.53 Delayed Quote.5.71%
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -1.29% 3.83 End-of-day quote.21.59%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 894 M
EBIT 2019 1 671 M
Net income 2019 1 128 M
Debt 2019 19 219 M
Yield 2019 2,60%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,83x
EV / Sales2020 0,77x
Capitalization 17 838 M
Technical analysis trends WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,97  $
Last Close Price 2,82  $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Khoon Hong Kuok Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seck Guan Pua Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Kiam Kong Ho Chief Financial Officer
So Cheer Kwek Chief Information Officer
Thiam Hock Kwah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED21.59%17 853
NESTLÉ S.A.30.75%304 894
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL29.40%75 188
DANONE20.40%53 492
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.88%40 469
GENERAL MILLS34.46%31 713
