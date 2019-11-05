Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wilmington plc    WIL   GB0009692319

WILMINGTON PLC

(WIL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/04 11:35:00 am
241 GBp   +6.64%
02:11aWILMINGTON : AGM Statement and Q1 Trading Update
PU
10/17WILMINGTON PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/19REPLACEMENT : Share Awards
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wilmington : AGM Statement and Q1 Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 02:11am EST

5 November 2019

Wilmington plc

('Wilmington', 'the Group' or 'the Company')

AGM Statement and Q1 Trading Update

Wilmington plc, the provider of information, education and networking services in Risk & Compliance, Healthcare and Professional knowledge areas, today announces a trading update for the three month period to 30 September 2019. This statement is being made ahead of its Annual General Meeting that is taking place later today.

Trading Update

Building on the momentum that was created in the previous financial year, Group revenue performance in the first quarter of the year has been in line with our expectations. In what is traditionally the quietest quarter for trading, overall revenue increased 2.5% on an organic basis (i.e. at constant currencies and after adjusting for acquisitions and disposals) compared to the same period last year. This compares to the 1.5% organic revenue increase achieved across the prior full year. Each of the divisions individually achieved an organic revenue increase.

The increase in revenue was supported by encouraging new business sales performance across the Group, an increasingly important lead indicator of progress. Sales activity levels in Risk & Compliance and Healthcare were both up on the prior year, with Professional flat.

In line with the increase in revenue, adjusted profit before tax in the first quarter was also up year on year.

Outlook

Overall the business remains on track to deliver against the expectations communicated in our announcement on 19 September 2019. The timing of certain revenues might shift slightly more to the second half, as the recent decision by the UK Government to defer its Autumn Budget until after the General Election means that related revenues previously expected to be delivered by the Professional division in November will now not be recognised until the second half of our financial year. However the overall revenue and sales performance in the first quarter gives the Board early encouragement that momentum across the Group is continuing to develop as required to achieve full year revenue and profit expectations.

The Group plans to announce its Interim Results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 on Thursday 20 February 2020.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Wilmington plc

Mark Milner, Chief Executive Officer

Richard Amos, Chief Financial Officer

FTI Consulting

Charles Palmer / Dwight Burden / Emma Hall / Leah Dudley

020 7422 6800

020 3727 1000

Notes to Editors

Wilmington plc is the recognised knowledge leader and partner of choice for information, education and networking in Risk & Compliance, Healthcare and Professional areas. Wilmington employs close to 1,000 people and sells to around 120 countries. Wilmington is a premium listed company on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Wilmington plc published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 07:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILMINGTON PLC
02:11aWILMINGTON : AGM Statement and Q1 Trading Update
PU
10/17WILMINGTON PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/19REPLACEMENT : Share Awards
PU
09/19WILMINGTON : Share Awards
PU
09/19WILMINGTON : Financial results for the year ended 30 June 2019
PU
07/04WILMINGTON : Extension of debt facility
PU
06/28WILMINGTON : Pre-close Trading Update
PU
06/10WILMINGTON : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
05/16WILMINGTON : Appointment of Mark Milner as CEO
PU
04/01WILMINGTON : SAYE and Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 126 M
EBIT 2020 22,2 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 29,4 M
Yield 2020 3,89%
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
EV / Sales2021 1,79x
Capitalization 211 M
Chart WILMINGTON PLC
Duration : Period :
Wilmington plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMINGTON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 263,33  GBp
Last Close Price 241,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Francis Milner Chief Executive Officer
Martin William Howard Morgan Non-Executive Chairman
Richard John Amos CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Thomas Mount Chief Technology Officer
Derek Michael Carter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMINGTON PLC34.83%272
INFORMA PLC24.31%12 657
AXEL SPRINGER SE29.20%7 670
PEARSON PLC-25.55%7 023
SCHIBSTED13.55%6 530
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-6.56%2 984
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group