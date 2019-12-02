Log in
Wilmington : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase

12/02/2019 | 04:12am EST

2 December 2019

Wilmington plc

Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase

Wilmington plc (the 'Company') announces that on 29 November 2019, it was agreed that SG Kleinwort Hambros Trust Company (CI) Limited acting as trustees of the Wilmington Group plc Employee Share Ownership Trust (the 'Trust') will commence the purchase of ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company as part of a planned programme of monthly share purchases which is expected to last until November 2020.

It is expected that approximately 40,000 shares will be purchased each month under this programme. These shares will ultimately be used by the Trust for the settlement of awards granted under the Company's employee share schemes.

At the date of the announcement the Trust held 0 ordinary shares in the Company representing 0.00% of the Company's current voting rights.

For further information, please contact:

Wilmington plc 020 7490 0049

Richard Amos, CFO and Company Secretary

Notes to Editors

Wilmington is the recognised knowledge leader and partner of choice for information, education and networking in Risk & Compliance, Professional and Healthcare areas. Wilmington employs close to 1,000 people and has customers in 120 countries. Wilmington plc is a premium listed Company on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Wilmington plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 09:11:06 UTC
