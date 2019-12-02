Wilmington : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase

2 December 2019

Wilmington plc

Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase

Wilmington plc (the 'Company') announces that on 29 November 2019, it was agreed that SG Kleinwort Hambros Trust Company (CI) Limited acting as trustees of the Wilmington Group plc Employee Share Ownership Trust (the 'Trust') will commence the purchase of ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company as part of a planned programme of monthly share purchases which is expected to last until November 2020.

It is expected that approximately 40,000 shares will be purchased each month under this programme. These shares will ultimately be used by the Trust for the settlement of awards granted under the Company's employee share schemes.

At the date of the announcement the Trust held 0 ordinary shares in the Company representing 0.00% of the Company's current voting rights.

