Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wilmington plc    WIL   GB0009692319

WILMINGTON PLC

(WIL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/06 11:35:23 am
222 GBp   -1.33%
06:09aWILMINGTON : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase
PU
03:03aWILMINGTON : Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus
PU
03/05WILMINGTON PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wilmington : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:09am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase
Released 10:02 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4264F
Wilmington PLC
09 March 2020

9 March 2020

Wilmington plc

Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase

Further to the announcement made on 2 December 2019 outlining the commencement of a planned programme of share purchases to be made by the Wilmington Group plc Employee Share Ownership Trust ('the Trust'), on 9 March 2020 Wilmington plc ('the Company') was notified by SG Kleinwort Hambros Trust Company (CI) Limited acting as Trustee that on 6 March 2020 the Trust completed the purchase of 40,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company at an average price of £2.36.

The Trust holds the shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular for the satisfying of awards made under the Company's various share schemes.

The Trust now holds 200,000 ordinary shares in the Company representing 0.23% of the Company's current voting rights.

For further information, please contact:

Wilmington plc 020 7490 0049

Richard Amos, Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Notes to Editors

Wilmington is the recognised knowledge leader and partner of choice for information, education and networking in Risk & Compliance, Professional and Healthcare areas. Wilmington employs close to 1,000 people and has customers in 120 countries. Wilmington plc is a premium listed Company on the main market of the London Stock Exchange


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCSSASUUESSEID
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase - RNS

Disclaimer

Wilmington plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 10:07:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WILMINGTON PLC
06:09aWILMINGTON : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase
PU
03:03aWILMINGTON : Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus
PU
03/05WILMINGTON PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/20WILMINGTON : Half-year Report
PU
02/13WILMINGTON : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase
PU
01/09WILMINGTON : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase
PU
2019WILMINGTON : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase
PU
2019WILMINGTON : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase
PU
2019WILMINGTON : Result of AGM
PU
2019WILMINGTON : Publisher Wilmington says UK budget delay to push back some revenue
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 127 M
EBIT 2020 21,8 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 30,3 M
Yield 2020 4,22%
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
EV / Sales2021 1,66x
Capitalization 194 M
Chart WILMINGTON PLC
Duration : Period :
Wilmington plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMINGTON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 292,50  GBp
Last Close Price 222,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Francis Milner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin William Howard Morgan Non-Executive Chairman
Richard John Amos CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Thomas Mount Chief Technology Officer
Derek Michael Carter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMINGTON PLC-10.48%253
INFORMA PLC-30.46%9 716
AXEL SPRINGER SE0.24%7 691
SCHIBSTED-8.59%5 957
PEARSON PLC-12.81%5 514
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-4.36%2 955
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group