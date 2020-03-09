Wilmington : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase

9 March 2020

Wilmington plc

Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase

Further to the announcement made on 2 December 2019 outlining the commencement of a planned programme of share purchases to be made by the Wilmington Group plc Employee Share Ownership Trust ('the Trust'), on 9 March 2020 Wilmington plc ('the Company') was notified by SG Kleinwort Hambros Trust Company (CI) Limited acting as Trustee that on 6 March 2020 the Trust completed the purchase of 40,000 ordinary shares of 5p each in the Company at an average price of £2.36.

The Trust holds the shares for the benefit of the Company's employees and in particular for the satisfying of awards made under the Company's various share schemes.

The Trust now holds 200,000 ordinary shares in the Company representing 0.23% of the Company's current voting rights.

Notes to Editors

Wilmington is the recognised knowledge leader and partner of choice for information, education and networking in Risk & Compliance, Professional and Healthcare areas. Wilmington employs close to 1,000 people and has customers in 120 countries. Wilmington plc is a premium listed Company on the main market of the London Stock Exchange