Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wilmington PLC    WIL   GB0009692319

WILMINGTON PLC

(WIL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/27 11:35:11 am
201 GBp   -1.95%
02:16aWILMINGTON : Pre-close Trading Update
PU
06/10WILMINGTON : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
05/16WILMINGTON : Appointment of Mark Milner as CEO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wilmington : Pre-close Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 02:16am EDT

28 June 2019

Wilmington plc

('Wilmington', 'the Group' or 'the Company')

Pre-close Trading Update

Wilmington plc, the provider of information, education and networking services in Risk & Compliance, Healthcare and Professional knowledge areas, today announces a pre-close trading update for the year to 30 June 2019.

The Board is pleased to announce that underlying trading is broadly in line with the full year expectations set out at the start of the financial year. After a strong Q3, with organic revenue growth levels that were in excess of those expected, Q4 is likely to be approximately flat year on year, such that full year organic revenue growth will be positive, albeit towards the lower end of the previously anticipated low single digit range. Underlying costs are similarly at the lower end of expectations and hence on a comparable basis adjusted profit before tax is expected to be in line with previous guidance.

These results will be impacted by the adoption in the year of the IFRS 15 revenue recognition standard. As previously disclosed at the time of the interim results announcement in February, adoption of IFRS 15 for the year to 30 June 2018 had a £0.5m negative impact on previously reported full year revenue and adjusted EBITA. It is anticipated that the corresponding impact of adoption of IFRS 15 for the year to 30 June 2019 will be slightly higher than for the prior year due mainly to growth in revenue from on-line training programmes.

Cashflow generation in the second half of the year has been strong and expectations for year end net debt remain unchanged. Adoption of IFRS 15 has no impact on cash or cash generation.

The preliminary announcement of the Group's full year results to 30 June 2019 is expected to be published on 19 September 2019.

Divisional Commentary

Organic revenue growth for the full year in the Risk & Compliance division is expected to be in line with our mid-single digit growth aspiration. Good growth momentum has continued in the main Compliance business during H2 with strong demand for both on-line courses and in-house programmes.

In the Healthcare division, revenue performance has continued to improve, with an expectation that full year organic revenue growth will be around 1% with a stronger second half after the 5% organic decline in H1. The improvement comes partly from new business sales performance in the UK Healthcare business, which is expected to grow by mid-single digit percentage year on year. The second half in Healthcare has also seen a strong performance in US Healthcare due in part to a record attendance at the flagship RISE Nashville event that was held in March.

Market conditions for the Professional businesses have proved challenging in Q4 with the Brexit delay and uncertainties over the current political climate in the UK resulting in lower demand for training from legal and accountancy clients. This is expected to result in a low single digit organic decline in revenues for the Professional division for the full year after a flat first half. Recent investments in new products and internal systems means the division is well placed to benefit when market demand improves once the political situation is resolved and there is clarity on ongoing laws and regulations.

Board Update

As announced on 16 May 2019, the Board is pleased to welcome Mark Milner who will be joining the Group as Chief Executive Officer on 1 July 2019. At the same time, Martin Morgan, currently Interim Executive Chairman will revert to his previous position as Non-executive Chairman.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Wilmington plc 020 7490 0049

Martin Morgan, Interim Executive Chairman

Richard Amos, Chief Financial Officer

FTI Consulting 020 3727 1000

Charles Palmer / Dwight Burden / Leah Dudley

Notes to Editors

Wilmington plc is the recognised knowledge leader and partner of choice for information, education and networking in Risk & Compliance, Healthcare and Professional areas. Wilmington employs close to 1,000 people and has customers in 120 countries. Wilmington plc is a premium listed company on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

END

Disclaimer

Wilmington plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 06:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILMINGTON PLC
02:16aWILMINGTON : Pre-close Trading Update
PU
06/10WILMINGTON : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
05/16WILMINGTON : Appointment of Mark Milner as CEO
PU
04/01WILMINGTON : SAYE and Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
03/07WILMINGTON PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/21WILMINGTON : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018
PU
02/14WILMINGTON : Directorate Change Update
PU
2018WILMINGTON : Notification of Interim Results
PU
2018WILMINGTON : New Joint Venture Agreement
PU
2018WILMINGTON : AGM Statement and Q1 Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 124 M
EBIT 2019 21,8 M
Net income 2019 0,80 M
Debt 2019 35,5 M
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 223,33
P/E ratio 2020 80,40
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capitalization 176 M
Chart WILMINGTON PLC
Duration : Period :
Wilmington PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WILMINGTON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,80  GBP
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro Ros Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin William Howard Morgan Chairman
Richard John Amos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Fraser Chief Technology Officer
Derek Michael Carter Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILMINGTON PLC12.45%223
INFORMA PLC31.36%12 958
PEARSON-13.49%8 042
AXEL SPRINGER SE25.76%7 631
SCHIBSTED-0.72%6 112
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD0.64%3 308
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About