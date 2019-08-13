Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Wilson Sons    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS

(WSON33)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/30
25.7 BRL   +1.42%
05:47pWILSON SONS : 2Q19 Financial Statements
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Integrated Risk Management Policy
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Policy on Contributions and Donations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wilson Sons : 2Q19 Financial Statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION

30 June 2019

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

ri@wilsonsons.com.br

+55 21 2126-4271

Engage with us:

wilsonsons.com.br/ir

Instagram.com/WilsonSons

Twitter.com/WilsonSonsBR

YouTube.com/WilsonSonsIR

Wilson Sons Limited

Condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)

Three-month

Six-month

Three-month

Six-month

period ended

period ended

period ended

period ended

Notes 30/06/2019

30/06/2018

30/06/2019

30/06/2018

30/06/2019

30/06/2018

30/06/2019

30/06/2018

US$

US$

US$

US$

R$

R$

R$

R$

Revenue

4

98,723

115,671

199,217

235,017

386,960

416,070

765,806

803,353

Raw materials and consumables used

(6,526)

(10,572)

(12,898)

(21,098)

(25,568)

(37,787)

(49,586)

(72,045)

Employee charge and benefits expense

5

(36,045)

(38,315)

(70,293)

(75,237)

(141,236)

(137,293)

(270,328)

(257,071)

Amortisation of right-of-use

(3,160)

-

(6,361)

-

(12,382)

-

(24,452)

-

Depreciation and amortisation expenses

(13,235)

(14,272)

(26,761)

(28,723)

(51,864)

(51,412)

(102,859)

(98,293)

Service costs and rentals

6

(16,706)

(23,328)

(32,995)

(47,553)

(65,413)

(83,811)

(126,785)

(162,446)

Energy, water and communication

(3,844)

(3,572)

(7,413)

(7,328)

(15,077)

(12,887)

(28,529)

(25,075)

Insurance

(903)

(929)

(1,820)

(1,862)

(3,542)

(3,343)

(6,998)

(6,368)

Other operating expenses

(1,283)

(2,266)

(2,954)

(4,112)

(6,855)

(8,299)

(13,188)

(14,296)

Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(19)

(96)

(119)

139

(70)

(353)

(456)

402

Results from operating activities

17,002

22,321

37,603

49,243

64,953

80,885

142,625

168,161

Share of result of joint ventures

25.2

663

(837)

(607)

(1,330)

2,498

(2,924)

(2,292)

(4,514)

Finance income

7

1,066

1,426

3,122

2,755

4,144

5,142

11,749

9,453

Finance costs

7

(7,045)

(12,281)

(14,169)

(15,773)

(27,584)

(44,197)

(54,430)

(55,667)

Exchange gain (loss) on translation

7

742

(8,507)

256

(9,300)

1,911

(30,654)

(89)

(33,377)

Profit before tax

12,428

2,122

26,205

25,595

45,922

8,252

97,563

84,056

Income tax expense

8

(5,754)

(2,882)

(13,126)

(11,060)

(22,543)

(11,435)

(50,440)

(37,991)

Profit for the period

6,674

(760)

13,079

14,535

23,379

(3,183)

47,123

46,065

Profit for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

6,430

(1,365)

12,351

13,563

22,416

(5,359)

44,341

42,703

Non-controlling interests

244

605

728

972

963

2,176

2,782

3,362

6,674

(760)

13,079

14,535

23,379

(3,183)

47,123

46,065

Other comprehensive income

Items that will never affect profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation

4,217

(37,283)

2,191

(38,479)

(10,682)

140,967

(3,299)

147,717

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss

Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow

hedges

(189)

(28)

705

421

(1,010)

(26)

(115)

1,494

Total comprehensive income for the period

10,702

(38,071)

15,975

(23,523)

11,687

137,758

43,709

195,276

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:

Owners of the Company

10,449

(38,514)

15,258

(24,320)

10,724

135,582

40,927

191,914

Non-controlling interests

253

443

717

797

963

2,176

2,782

3,362

10,702

(38,071)

15,975

(23,523)

11,687

137,758

43,709

195,276

Earnings per share from continuing operations

Basic (cents per share)

23

9.03c

(1.92c)

17.34c

19.04c

31.46c

(7.52c)

62.24c

59.96c

Diluted (cents per share)

23

8.69c

(1.84c)

16.70c

18.33c

30.31c

(7.24c)

59.95c

57.71c

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 21:46:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILSON SONS
05:47pWILSON SONS : 2Q19 Financial Statements
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Policy on Contributions and Donations
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Integrated Risk Management Policy
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Audit Committee Policy
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Report on the Brazilian Corporate Governance Code 2019
PU
07/10WILSON SONS : Apresentação Institucional - Julho 2019 (em inglês)
PU
07/10WILSON SONS : Institutional Presentation - July 2019
PU
07/08WILSON SONS : Operational Data - June 2019
PU
07/05WILSON SONS : Institutional Presentation - July 2019
PU
07/05WILSON SONS : Apresentação Institucional - Julho 2019 (em inglês)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 2 600 M
Chart WILSON SONS
Duration : Period :
Wilson Sons Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,40  $
Last Close Price 35,74  $
Spread / Highest target -56,9%
Spread / Average Target -56,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Francisco Gouvêa Vieira Chairman
Arnaldo Calbucci COO-Maritime Services and Executive Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Executive Director & CEO-Operations in Brazil
Claudio Martins Marote Director
William Henry Salomon Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILSON SONS0.00%652
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD14.48%19 404
DP WORLD PLC--.--%11 828
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-2.86%10 942
MISC BHD--.--%7 678
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-15.92%5 202
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group