Wilson Sons : 2Q19 Financial Statements

Wilson Sons Limited

Condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)

(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)

Three-month Six-month Three-month Six-month period ended period ended period ended period ended Notes 30/06/2019 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 30/06/2018 US$ US$ US$ US$ R$ R$ R$ R$ Revenue 4 98,723 115,671 199,217 235,017 386,960 416,070 765,806 803,353 Raw materials and consumables used (6,526) (10,572) (12,898) (21,098) (25,568) (37,787) (49,586) (72,045) Employee charge and benefits expense 5 (36,045) (38,315) (70,293) (75,237) (141,236) (137,293) (270,328) (257,071) Amortisation of right-of-use (3,160) - (6,361) - (12,382) - (24,452) - Depreciation and amortisation expenses (13,235) (14,272) (26,761) (28,723) (51,864) (51,412) (102,859) (98,293) Service costs and rentals 6 (16,706) (23,328) (32,995) (47,553) (65,413) (83,811) (126,785) (162,446) Energy, water and communication (3,844) (3,572) (7,413) (7,328) (15,077) (12,887) (28,529) (25,075) Insurance (903) (929) (1,820) (1,862) (3,542) (3,343) (6,998) (6,368) Other operating expenses (1,283) (2,266) (2,954) (4,112) (6,855) (8,299) (13,188) (14,296) Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (19) (96) (119) 139 (70) (353) (456) 402 Results from operating activities 17,002 22,321 37,603 49,243 64,953 80,885 142,625 168,161 Share of result of joint ventures 25.2 663 (837) (607) (1,330) 2,498 (2,924) (2,292) (4,514) Finance income 7 1,066 1,426 3,122 2,755 4,144 5,142 11,749 9,453 Finance costs 7 (7,045) (12,281) (14,169) (15,773) (27,584) (44,197) (54,430) (55,667) Exchange gain (loss) on translation 7 742 (8,507) 256 (9,300) 1,911 (30,654) (89) (33,377) Profit before tax 12,428 2,122 26,205 25,595 45,922 8,252 97,563 84,056 Income tax expense 8 (5,754) (2,882) (13,126) (11,060) (22,543) (11,435) (50,440) (37,991) Profit for the period 6,674 (760) 13,079 14,535 23,379 (3,183) 47,123 46,065 Profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 6,430 (1,365) 12,351 13,563 22,416 (5,359) 44,341 42,703 Non-controlling interests 244 605 728 972 963 2,176 2,782 3,362 6,674 (760) 13,079 14,535 23,379 (3,183) 47,123 46,065 Other comprehensive income Items that will never affect profit or loss Exchange differences on translation 4,217 (37,283) 2,191 (38,479) (10,682) 140,967 (3,299) 147,717 Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow hedges (189) (28) 705 421 (1,010) (26) (115) 1,494 Total comprehensive income for the period 10,702 (38,071) 15,975 (23,523) 11,687 137,758 43,709 195,276 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 10,449 (38,514) 15,258 (24,320) 10,724 135,582 40,927 191,914 Non-controlling interests 253 443 717 797 963 2,176 2,782 3,362 10,702 (38,071) 15,975 (23,523) 11,687 137,758 43,709 195,276 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic (cents per share) 23 9.03c (1.92c) 17.34c 19.04c 31.46c (7.52c) 62.24c 59.96c Diluted (cents per share) 23 8.69c (1.84c) 16.70c 18.33c 30.31c (7.24c) 59.95c 57.71c

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.

