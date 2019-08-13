|
Wilson Sons : 2Q19 Financial Statements
08/13/2019 | 05:47pm EDT
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
30 June 2019
Wilson Sons Limited
Condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income For the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited)
(Amounts expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars and Brazilian Reais, unless otherwise noted)
|
|
|
Three-month
|
Six-month
|
Three-month
|
Six-month
|
|
|
period ended
|
period ended
|
period ended
|
period ended
|
|
Notes 30/06/2019
|
30/06/2018
|
30/06/2019
|
30/06/2018
|
30/06/2019
|
30/06/2018
|
30/06/2019
|
30/06/2018
|
|
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
US$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
R$
|
Revenue
|
4
|
98,723
|
115,671
|
199,217
|
235,017
|
386,960
|
416,070
|
765,806
|
803,353
|
Raw materials and consumables used
|
|
(6,526)
|
(10,572)
|
(12,898)
|
(21,098)
|
(25,568)
|
(37,787)
|
(49,586)
|
(72,045)
|
Employee charge and benefits expense
|
5
|
(36,045)
|
(38,315)
|
(70,293)
|
(75,237)
|
(141,236)
|
(137,293)
|
(270,328)
|
(257,071)
|
Amortisation of right-of-use
|
|
(3,160)
|
-
|
(6,361)
|
-
|
(12,382)
|
-
|
(24,452)
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortisation expenses
|
|
(13,235)
|
(14,272)
|
(26,761)
|
(28,723)
|
(51,864)
|
(51,412)
|
(102,859)
|
(98,293)
|
Service costs and rentals
|
6
|
(16,706)
|
(23,328)
|
(32,995)
|
(47,553)
|
(65,413)
|
(83,811)
|
(126,785)
|
(162,446)
|
Energy, water and communication
|
|
(3,844)
|
(3,572)
|
(7,413)
|
(7,328)
|
(15,077)
|
(12,887)
|
(28,529)
|
(25,075)
|
Insurance
|
|
(903)
|
(929)
|
(1,820)
|
(1,862)
|
(3,542)
|
(3,343)
|
(6,998)
|
(6,368)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
(1,283)
|
(2,266)
|
(2,954)
|
(4,112)
|
(6,855)
|
(8,299)
|
(13,188)
|
(14,296)
|
Profit (loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
(19)
|
(96)
|
(119)
|
139
|
(70)
|
(353)
|
(456)
|
402
|
Results from operating activities
|
|
17,002
|
22,321
|
37,603
|
49,243
|
64,953
|
80,885
|
142,625
|
168,161
|
Share of result of joint ventures
|
25.2
|
663
|
(837)
|
(607)
|
(1,330)
|
2,498
|
(2,924)
|
(2,292)
|
(4,514)
|
Finance income
|
7
|
1,066
|
1,426
|
3,122
|
2,755
|
4,144
|
5,142
|
11,749
|
9,453
|
Finance costs
|
7
|
(7,045)
|
(12,281)
|
(14,169)
|
(15,773)
|
(27,584)
|
(44,197)
|
(54,430)
|
(55,667)
|
Exchange gain (loss) on translation
|
7
|
742
|
(8,507)
|
256
|
(9,300)
|
1,911
|
(30,654)
|
(89)
|
(33,377)
|
Profit before tax
|
|
12,428
|
2,122
|
26,205
|
25,595
|
45,922
|
8,252
|
97,563
|
84,056
|
Income tax expense
|
8
|
(5,754)
|
(2,882)
|
(13,126)
|
(11,060)
|
(22,543)
|
(11,435)
|
(50,440)
|
(37,991)
|
Profit for the period
|
|
6,674
|
(760)
|
13,079
|
14,535
|
23,379
|
(3,183)
|
47,123
|
46,065
|
Profit for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
6,430
|
(1,365)
|
12,351
|
13,563
|
22,416
|
(5,359)
|
44,341
|
42,703
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
244
|
605
|
728
|
972
|
963
|
2,176
|
2,782
|
3,362
|
|
|
6,674
|
(760)
|
13,079
|
14,535
|
23,379
|
(3,183)
|
47,123
|
46,065
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that will never affect profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation
|
|
4,217
|
(37,283)
|
2,191
|
(38,479)
|
(10,682)
|
140,967
|
(3,299)
|
147,717
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective portion of changes in fair value of cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hedges
|
|
(189)
|
(28)
|
705
|
421
|
(1,010)
|
(26)
|
(115)
|
1,494
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
10,702
|
(38,071)
|
15,975
|
(23,523)
|
11,687
|
137,758
|
43,709
|
195,276
|
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
10,449
|
(38,514)
|
15,258
|
(24,320)
|
10,724
|
135,582
|
40,927
|
191,914
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
253
|
443
|
717
|
797
|
963
|
2,176
|
2,782
|
3,362
|
|
|
10,702
|
(38,071)
|
15,975
|
(23,523)
|
11,687
|
137,758
|
43,709
|
195,276
|
Earnings per share from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (cents per share)
|
23
|
9.03c
|
(1.92c)
|
17.34c
|
19.04c
|
31.46c
|
(7.52c)
|
62.24c
|
59.96c
|
Diluted (cents per share)
|
23
|
8.69c
|
(1.84c)
|
16.70c
|
18.33c
|
30.31c
|
(7.24c)
|
59.95c
|
57.71c
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial information.
2
