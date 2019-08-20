Wilson Sons : 2Q19 Minutes of a meeting of the Board of Directors

Log in
08/20/2019

MINUTES of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Wilson Sons Limited (the "Company") held at Rua Jardim Botânico, 518 - 4thfloor, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 12 and 13 August 2019 commencing at 9:00 a.m.

PRESENT:

Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira (Chairman)

Mr. W.H. Salomon

Mr. C. Baião

Mr. C. Frischtak

Mr. C. Marote

Mr. A. Rozental

Mr. F. Salek

IN ATTENDANCE:

Mr. C. Townsend

(OWHL)

Mr. K. Middleton

(OWHL)

Mr. A. Berzins

(OWHL)

Mr. C. Maltby

(OWHL)

Mr. A. Letchfield

(OWHL)

Mr. A. Calbucci (Maritime Services COO)*

Mr. M. Castro

(Towage)*

Mr. J. Dumphreys

(Towage)*

Mr. G. Machado

(WSUT)*

Mr. S. Fisher

(Terminals and Logistics COO)*

Mr. Gilberto Carerelli (Offshore Support Base)*

Mr. P. Bertinetti

(Rio Grande)*

Mr. D. Lourenço Junior

(Salvador)*

Mr. H. Oliveira

(Planning and Results)*

Mr. G. Cruz

(IT)*

Mrs. R. Carvalhal

(Legal)*

Mr. F. Deveza

(Corporate Governance)*

Mr. M. Torres

(Controller)*

Mr. E. Freitas

(Accounting)

Mr. M. Connell

(Treasury and IR)*

  1. CHAIRMAN AND SECRETARY
    Mr. J.F. Gouvêa Vieira chaired the meeting and Mr. M. Connell acted as Secretary to the meeting.
  2. CONFIRMATION OF NOTICE AND QUORUM
    The Secretary confirmed that notice of the meeting had been given to all Directors and that a quorum was present.
  3. MINUTES
    The following minutes of the Board of Directors' meetings were unanimously approved:
    1. 13 and 14 May 2019;
    2. 23 July 2019.
  5. MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION
    Mr. F. Salek presented the Management Report for the quarter and half year ended 30 June 2019 and provided details on the operating performance against the budget, as well as a comparison to the periods ended 30 June 2018.

This presentation also included a review of the performance of each business unit with a comparison of IFRS results against the comparative together with a breakdown of capital expenditure, debt and cash flows movements during the quarter and half year.

The Board noted this Report.

  1. BOARD MEETING ADJOURNED
    The Board meeting was then adjourned to conduct the Audit Committee Meeting at 9:45 a.m.
  2. BOARD MEETING RECONVENED
    Following completion of the Audit Committee Meeting, the Board meeting was then reconvened at 10:15 p.m.
  3. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT
    Following the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Directors reviewed in detail the consolidated financial statements of the Company and notes to such financial statements for the quarter and half year ended 30 June 2019.
    After discussion, it was:
    Unanimously resolved that the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 June 2019, as presented to the meeting, be and are hereby approved and that any Director be and is hereby authorised to sign the balance sheet on behalf of the Board of Directors.
    Further unanimously resolved that the representation letter of the Company to Ernst & Young LLP be and is hereby approved and that any Director of the Company be and is hereby authorised to execute the representation letter on behalf of the Board of Directors.
  4. REVIEW AND APPROVAL OF A DISCLOSURE NOTE TO INVESTORS
    The Board of Directors reviewed a draft of the Disclosure Note to Investors to the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) and Luxembourg Stock Exchange in the form circulated to the Directors.
    The Board unanimously resolved that the Company hereby authorises and directs any Officer of the Company to release such announcement to both the B3 and Luxembourg Stock Exchange for issuance on 13 August 2019.
  5. DISCLOSURE
    Due to the confidentiality of some strategic discussions, the Board agreed to approve in separated minutes other business discussed and resolved and will not publish such minutes with the CVM or Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), as permitted by CVM regulations; however, such separated minutes will be attached to these minutes and filed in the minute book of the Company.
  6. CLOSE
    There being no further business, the proceedings then concluded.

___________________

Mr. J. F. Gouvêa Vieira Chairman

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019
