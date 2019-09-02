Wilson Sons : Apresentação Institucional - Agosto 2019 (em inglês)
09/02/2019 | 10:10am EDT
Institutional Presentation
August 2019
Wilson Sons at a Glance
Company Overview
Established in 1837: 180+ years of financial strength.
Largest integrated provider of port, maritime and logistics solutions in Brazil.
Unmatched nationwide footprint supporting domestic and international trade activities, as well as the oil & gas industry.
Solid operational know-how, reputation and credibility.
FY18 Revenues(1) of US$519M and EBITDA(1) of US$186M.
Publicly listed in Brazil through BDRs since 2007, adopting the highest corporate governance standards.
Resilient Business Drivers
Offshore Oil & Gas
Upstream
15% of revenue exposure
15%
85%
Based on FY18 Pro Forma Revenues, including JVs.
Exposure to O&G industry considers only Brasco and WSUT activities.
International & Domestic Trade Flow
85% of revenue exposure
Shareholding Structure
Free Float
58.17%
41.83%
Bermuda
Brazil
PORT & LOGISTICS SERVICESMARITIME SERVICES
Container
Logistics
O&G
NVOCC(2)
Towage
Offshore
Shipyards Shipping
Terminals
Centres
Support
(cargo
Vessels
Agency
Bases
consolidation)
(50% JV)(3)
World-class Level of Safety
LTIFR(4) refers to the absolute number of lost-time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million man-hours worked
4 DuPont HSE Awards
7,14
in last 5 editions
4,68
3,18
2,37
1,80 1,53
0,69 0,45 0,37 0,16
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
6M19
Source: Wilson Sons
Notes: (1) Pro Forma results including 50% of results from Offshore Vessels JV. (2) Non-Vessel-Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), in which Wilson Sons has a 50% controlling stake. (3) 50% joint venture with
2
Chilean group Ultramar. (4) Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR).
Wilson Sons at a Glance (cont'd)
Unparalleled Footprint in Brazil
Towage
Amazon river
Container Terminal
Offshore Vessels JV
Largest operator in Brazil with 45% market share
Fleet of 75(1) tugboats
Own shipyard
Priority policy to Brazilian-flag vessels (built in Brazil)
FY18 Pro Forma Results(2)
EBITDA
Net Revenue
US$ 79,4M
US$ 165,6M
Two container terminals in highly attractive markets
Renewed lease agreements
Two logistics centres with bonded and general warehouses
FY18 Pro Forma Results(2)
EBITDA Net Revenue; US$ 183,0M
US$ 83,6M
23 Brazilian-flag Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs)
Long-termcontracts
50% JV with Chilean group Ultramar
Own shipyard
FY18 Pro Forma Results(2)
EBITDA
Net Revenue; US$ 58,5M
US$ 25,3M
% of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3)
39%
% of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3)
41%
% of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3)
12%
Source: Wilson Sons
3
Notes: (1) Considers one tugboat chartered to a third party. (2) Excluding non-transactional corporate recharge. (3) Shipyards, Ship Agency, Logistics, Brasco and Allink amount to 8% of 2018 Pro Forma EBITDA.
