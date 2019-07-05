Wilson Sons : Apresentação Institucional - Julho 2019 (em inglês)
0
07/05/2019 | 04:48pm EDT
Institutional Presentation
July 2019
Wilson Sons at a Glance
Company Overview
Established in 1837: 180+ years of financial strength.
One of the largest port, maritime and logistics operators in Brazil.
Unmatched nationwide footprint supporting domestic and international trade activities, as well as the oil & gas industry.
Solid operational know-how, reputation and credibility.
FY18 Revenues(1) of US$519M and EBITDA(1) of US$186M.
Publicly listed in Brazil through BDRs since 2007, adopting the highest corporate governance standards.
Resilient Business Drivers
Offshore Oil & Gas
Upstream
15% of revenue exposure
15%
85%
Based on FY18 Pro Forma Revenues, including JVs.
Exposure to O&G industry considers only Brasco and WSUT activities.
International & Domestic Trade Flow
85% of revenue exposure
Shareholding Structure
Free Float
58.17%
41.83%
Bermuda
Brazil
PORT & LOGISTICS SERVICESMARITIME SERVICES
Container
Logistics
O&G
NVOCC(2)
Towage
Offshore
Shipyards Shipping
Terminals
Centres
Support
(cargo
Vessels
Agency
Bases
consolidation)
(50% JV)(3)
Long-Term Commitment to Safety
LTIFR(4) refers to the absolute number of lost-time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million man-hours worked
4 DuPont HSE Awards
7.14
in last 5 editions
4.68
3.18
2.37
1.80 1.53
0.69 0.45 0.37
0.00
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
3M19
Source: Wilson Sons
Notes: (1) Pro Forma results including 50% of results from Offshore Vessels JV. (2) Non-Vessel-Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), in which Wilson Sons has a 50% controlling stake. (3) 50% joint venture with
2
Chilean group Ultramar. (4) Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR).
Wilson Sons Group at a Glance (cont'd)
Unparalleled Footprint in Brazil
Towage
Amazon river
Container Terminal
Offshore Vessels JV
Largest fleet in Brazil with 76(1) tugboats
Approximately 45% market share
Own shipyard
Priority policy to Brazilian-flag vessels (built in Brazil)
FY18 Pro Forma Results(2)
EBITDA
Net Revenue
US$ 79.4M
US$ 165.6M
Two container terminals with renewed lease agreements
Two logistics centres with bonded and general warehouses
Diversified client portfolio
FY18 Pro Forma Results(2)
EBITDA
Net Revenue
US$ 83.6M
US$ 183.0M
23 Brazilian-flag Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs)
Long-termcontracts
50% JV with Chilean group Ultramar
Own shipyard
FY18 Pro Forma Results(2)
EBITDA
Net Revenue
US$ 25.3M
US$ 58.5M
% of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3)
39%
% of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3)
41%
% of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3)
12%
Source: Wilson Sons
3
Notes: (1) Considers one tugboat chartered to a third party. (2) Excluding non-transactional corporate recharge. (3) Shipyards, Ship Agency, Logistics, Brasco and Allink amount to 8% of 2018 Pro Forma EBITDA.
Trade Flow Drivers
4
Brazilian Container Terminal Market
Trading and Port Activites
Brazil's Total Port Handling Volume (M Tonnes)
Source: ANTAQ; Brazilian Central Bank.
CAGR
GDP Growth
1,117
02-18
Solid Bulk
Liquid Bulk
Container
General Cargo
1,088
4.3%
CAGR02-17: +2.3%
1,008
1,003
57
969
53
929
48
113
7.6%
Tonnes Growth
887
904
46
50
108
840
43
100
100
768
46
45
101
CAGR02-18: +4.8%
755
45
97
235
733
84
87
231
2.3%
693
650
35
39
37
74
232
227
222
621
38
68
73
219
529
571
34
38
65
210
212
217
63
31
50
55
195
196
198
29
42
164
176
35
162
167
163
696
713
589
633
630
5.5%
511
545
555
569
457
460
433
393
416
336
370
302
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Low Population Density
Container Density (TEU per 1,000 people)
Source: World Bank (as of 2017)
814
533
366
313
235
232
173
159
158
155
154
100
76
74
70
49
48
40
31
Netherlands
South Korea
Spain
Australia
Germany
Chile
Japan
United Kingdom
United States
Thailand
China
World
LatAm & Caribbean
Peru
Colombia
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Russia
Relevant Containerisation Potential
Containerisation Potential Breakdown
(% of containerisation potential)
Other
10%
Food
Fertilisers
15%
35% Grains
20%
Sugar20%
Steel
Products
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.