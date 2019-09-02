Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Wilson Sons    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS

(WSON33)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/30
25.7 BRL   +1.42%
10:10aWILSON SONS : Apresentação Institucional - Agosto 2019 (em inglês)
PU
10:10aWILSON SONS : Institutional Presentation - August 2019
PU
08/20WILSON SONS : 2Q19 Minutes of a meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wilson Sons : Institutional Presentation - August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 10:10am EDT

Institutional Presentation

August 2019

Wilson Sons at a Glance

Company Overview

  • Established in 1837: 180+ years of financial strength.
  • Largest integrated provider of port, maritime and logistics solutions in Brazil.
  • Unmatched nationwide footprint supporting domestic and international trade activities, as well as the oil & gas industry.
  • Solid operational know-how, reputation and credibility.
  • FY18 Revenues(1) of US$519M and EBITDA(1) of US$186M.
  • Publicly listed in Brazil through BDRs since 2007, adopting the highest corporate governance standards.

Resilient Business Drivers

Offshore Oil & Gas

Upstream

15% of revenue exposure

15%

85%

  1. Based on FY18 Pro Forma Revenues, including JVs.
  2. Exposure to O&G industry considers only Brasco and WSUT activities.

International & Domestic Trade Flow

85% of revenue exposure

Shareholding Structure

Free Float

58.17%

41.83%

Bermuda

Brazil

PORT & LOGISTICS SERVICESMARITIME SERVICES

Container

Logistics

O&G

NVOCC(2)

Towage

Offshore

Shipyards Shipping

Terminals

Centres

Support

(cargo

Vessels

Agency

Bases

consolidation)

(50% JV)(3)

World-class Level of Safety

LTIFR(4) refers to the absolute number of lost-time injuries occurring in a workplace per one million man-hours worked

4 DuPont HSE Awards

7,14

in last 5 editions

4,68

3,18

2,37

1,80 1,53

0,69 0,45 0,37 0,16

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

6M19

Source: Wilson Sons

Notes: (1) Pro Forma results including 50% of results from Offshore Vessels JV. (2) Non-Vessel-Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), in which Wilson Sons has a 50% controlling stake. (3) 50% joint venture with

2

Chilean group Ultramar. (4) Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR).

Wilson Sons at a Glance (cont'd)

Unparalleled Footprint in Brazil

Towage

Amazon river

Container Terminal

Offshore Vessels JV

  • Largest operator in Brazil with 45% market share
  • Fleet of 75(1) tugboats
  • Own shipyard
  • Priority policy to Brazilian-flag vessels (built in Brazil)

FY18 Pro Forma Results(2)

EBITDA

Net Revenue

US$ 79,4M

US$ 165,6M

  • Two container terminals in highly attractive markets
  • Renewed lease agreements
  • Two logistics centres with bonded and general warehouses

FY18 Pro Forma Results(2)

EBITDA Net Revenue; US$ 183,0M

US$ 83,6M

  • 23 Brazilian-flag Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs)
  • Long-termcontracts
  • 50% JV with Chilean group Ultramar
  • Own shipyard

FY18 Pro Forma Results(2)

EBITDA

Net Revenue; US$ 58,5M

US$ 25,3M

% of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3)

39%

% of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3)

41%

% of FY18 Pro Forma EBITDA(3)

12%

Source: Wilson Sons

3

Notes: (1) Considers one tugboat chartered to a third party. (2) Excluding non-transactional corporate recharge. (3) Shipyards, Ship Agency, Logistics, Brasco and Allink amount to 8% of 2018 Pro Forma EBITDA.

Trade Flow Drivers

4

Brazilian Trading and Port Activities

Strong drivers supporting enormous growth potential

Brazil's Total Port Handling Volume (M Tonnes)

Source: ANTAQ; Brazilian Central Bank.

CAGR

GDP Growth

02-18

4.3%

CAGR02-17: +2.3%

Solid Bulk

Liquid Bulk

Container

General Cargo

1.088

1.117

1.008

1.003

53

57

969

7.6%

929

113

Tonnes Growth

904

48

50

108

887

46

840

43

100

100

CAGR02-18: +4.8%

768

46

45

101

755

45

97

235

2.3%

733

84

87

231

693

650

35

39

37

74

232

227

222

621

571

38

68

73

212

217

219

529

34

38

65

210

63

31

50

55

195

196

198

29

42

164

176

35

162

167

163

696

713

5.5%

589

633

630

511

545

555

569

457

460

433

393

416

336

370

302

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Container Penetration (TEU per 1,000 people)

Source: World Bank (as of 2017)

814

533

366

313

235

232

173

159

158

155

154

100

76

74

70

49

48

40

31

Netherlands

South Korea

Spain

Australia

Germany

Chile

Japan

United Kingdom

United States

Thailand

China

World

LatAm & Caribbean

Peru

Colombia

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Russia

Containerisation Potential Breakdown

Source: Datamar; Wilson Sons analysis

Other

10%

Food

Fertilisers

15%

35% Grains

20%

Sugar20%

Steel

Products

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 14:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILSON SONS
10:10aWILSON SONS : Apresentação Institucional - Agosto 2019 (em inglês)
PU
10:10aWILSON SONS : Institutional Presentation - August 2019
PU
08/20WILSON SONS : 2Q19 Minutes of a meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
08/19WILSON SONS : Integrated Risk Management Policy
PU
08/13WILSON SONS : 2Q19 Financial Statements
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Integrated Risk Management Policy
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Policy on Contributions and Donations
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Audit Committee Policy
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Report on the Brazilian Corporate Governance Code 2019
PU
07/10WILSON SONS : Apresentação Institucional - Julho 2019 (em inglês)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 635 M
Chart WILSON SONS
Duration : Period :
Wilson Sons Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,40  $
Last Close Price 8,93  $
Spread / Highest target 72,5%
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 72,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Francisco Gouvêa Vieira Chairman
Arnaldo Calbucci COO-Maritime Services and Executive Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Executive Director & CEO-Operations in Brazil
Claudio Martins Marote Director
William Henry Salomon Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILSON SONS0.00%637
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD10.81%18 592
DP WORLD PLC--.--%11 869
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-5.67%10 585
MISC BHD--.--%7 685
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-13.80%5 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group