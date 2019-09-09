Wilson Sons : Operational Data - August 2019
09/09/2019 | 05:17pm EDT
OPERATIONAL DATA
Container Terminals ('000 TEU)
Aug 19
Aug 18
∆ (%)
8M19
8M18
∆ (%)
Tecon Rio Grande
Full
41.0
56.5
-27.4
294.0
338.1
-13.0
Export
21.6
21.4
0.8
155.6
146.7
6.0
Import
7.6
8.2
-7.2
52.3
54.6
-4.3
Cabotage
4.6
4.9
-5.3
33.8
32.7
3.3
Inland Navigation
2.3
2.1
8.6
15.8
15.2
4.6
Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*
5.0
20.0
-75.0
36.6
88.9
-58.9
Empty (Deep Sea, Cabotage and Inland)*
25.2
23.2
8.5
163.1
157.6
3.5
Total Rio Grande
66.2
79.7
-16.9
457.1
495.6
-7.8
Tecon Salvador
Full
25.1
24.0
4.4
177.9
165.4
7.6
Export
8.3
8.5
-2.3
61.7
59.8
3.2
Import
6.7
5.5
23.4
45.1
41.3
9.3
Cabotage
7.4
7.7
-4.2
53.3
45.6
16.8
Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*
2.7
2.4
12.4
17.9
18.8
-4.8
Empty (Deep Sea and Cabotage)*
6.6
6.5
1.3
36.6
35.6
2.6
Total Salvador
31.7
30.5
3.7
214.5
201.1
6.7
Grand Total (Full)
66.1
80.5
-17.9
471.9
503.5
-6.3
Grand Total (Empty)
31.7
29.7
6.9
199.6
193.2
3.3
Grand Total
97.9
110.2
-11.2
671.6
696.7
-3.6
* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.
Towage
Aug 19
Aug 18
∆ (%)
8M19
8M18
∆ (%)
Harbour Manoeuvres (#)
4,749
4,701
1.0
35,082
37,178
-5.6
Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)
79.0
77.5
1.9
76.0
74.5
2.0
Offshore Support Vessels*
Aug 19
Aug 18
∆ (%)
8M19
8M18
∆ (%)
Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#)
23
23
0.0
23
23
0.0
Days in Operation (#)
469
530
-11.7
3,162
3,538
-10.6
* Considers total volume from Offshore Vessels (50% JV).
O&G Support Base ("Brasco")
Aug 19
Aug 18
∆ (%)
8M19
8M18
∆ (%)
Vessel Turnarounds (#)
61
53
15.1
587
465
26.2
Disclaimer
