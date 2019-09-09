Log in
Wilson Sons    WSON33

WILSON SONS

(WSON33)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/30
25.7 BRL   +1.42%
WILSON SONS : Operational Data - August 2019
PU
09/03WILSON SONS : 2019 Reference Form - Fiscal Year 2018 (2nd resubmission)
PU
09/02WILSON SONS : Relevant Shareholding Position - Aberdeen
PU
Wilson Sons : Operational Data - August 2019

09/09/2019

OPERATIONAL DATA

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

Aug 19

Aug 18

∆ (%)

8M19

8M18

∆ (%)

Tecon Rio Grande

Full

41.0

56.5

-27.4

294.0

338.1

-13.0

Export

21.6

21.4

0.8

155.6

146.7

6.0

Import

7.6

8.2

-7.2

52.3

54.6

-4.3

Cabotage

4.6

4.9

-5.3

33.8

32.7

3.3

Inland Navigation

2.3

2.1

8.6

15.8

15.2

4.6

Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*

5.0

20.0

-75.0

36.6

88.9

-58.9

Empty (Deep Sea, Cabotage and Inland)*

25.2

23.2

8.5

163.1

157.6

3.5

Total Rio Grande

66.2

79.7

-16.9

457.1

495.6

-7.8

Tecon Salvador

Full

25.1

24.0

4.4

177.9

165.4

7.6

Export

8.3

8.5

-2.3

61.7

59.8

3.2

Import

6.7

5.5

23.4

45.1

41.3

9.3

Cabotage

7.4

7.7

-4.2

53.3

45.6

16.8

Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*

2.7

2.4

12.4

17.9

18.8

-4.8

Empty (Deep Sea and Cabotage)*

6.6

6.5

1.3

36.6

35.6

2.6

Total Salvador

31.7

30.5

3.7

214.5

201.1

6.7

Grand Total (Full)

66.1

80.5

-17.9

471.9

503.5

-6.3

Grand Total (Empty)

31.7

29.7

6.9

199.6

193.2

3.3

Grand Total

97.9

110.2

-11.2

671.6

696.7

-3.6

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

Aug 19

Aug 18

∆ (%)

8M19

8M18

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

4,749

4,701

1.0

35,082

37,178

-5.6

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)

79.0

77.5

1.9

76.0

74.5

2.0

Offshore Support Vessels*

Aug 19

Aug 18

∆ (%)

8M19

8M18

∆ (%)

Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

23

23

0.0

23

23

0.0

Days in Operation (#)

469

530

-11.7

3,162

3,538

-10.6

* Considers total volume from Offshore Vessels (50% JV).

O&G Support Base ("Brasco")

Aug 19

Aug 18

∆ (%)

8M19

8M18

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

61

53

15.1

587

465

26.2

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 21:16:01 UTC
