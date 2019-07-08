Log in
WILSON SONS

(WSON33)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/30
25.7 BRL   +1.42%
Wilson Sons : Operational Data - June 2019

07/08/2019

OPERATIONAL DATA

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

Jun 19

Jun 18

∆ (%)

6M19

6M18

∆ (%)

Tecon Rio Grande

Full

36.3

39.2

-7.3

214.0

235.0

-8.9

Export

18.6

16.3

14.0

113.2

103.4

9.5

Import

7.0

6.1

16.0

38.1

39.2

-2.8

Cabotage

4.4

3.9

12.3

25.6

22.7

12.7

Inland Navigation

2.3

2.2

3.6

11.5

10.8

7.1

Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*

4.1

10.7

-62.2

25.6

59.0

-56.5

Empty (Deep Sea, Cabotage and Inland)*

18.8

18.4

2.0

116.8

110.9

5.3

Total Rio Grande

55.1

57.6

-4.3

330.9

345.9

-4.3

Tecon Salvador

Full

22.7

19.0

19.7

131.2

115.0

14.1

Export

7.9

7.0

11.7

46.3

42.0

10.3

Import

6.3

5.1

23.7

31.1

29.9

3.9

Cabotage

6.6

4.9

33.6

40.8

31.9

28.0

Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*

2.0

2.0

3.2

13.0

11.2

16.6

Empty (Deep Sea and Cabotage)*

4.2

5.1

-17.1

24.6

23.1

6.4

Total Salvador

27.0

24.1

11.9

155.8

138.1

12.8

Grand Total (Full)

59.1

58.2

1.5

345.3

350.0

-1.3

Grand Total (Empty)

23.0

23.5

-2.1

141.4

134.0

5.5

Grand Total

82.1

81.7

0.5

486.7

484.0

0.6

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

Jun 19

Jun 18

∆ (%)

6M19

6M18

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

4,138

4,516

-8.4

25,839

27,885

-7.3

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)*

78.3

76.7

2.1

75.1

73.3

2.4

* As of 2017, figures consolidate results from joint ventures. DWT stands for Deadweight.

Offshore Vessels*

Jun 19

Jun 18

∆ (%)

6M19

6M18

∆ (%)

Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

23

23

0.0

23

23

0.0

Days in Operation (#)

390

456

-14.5

2,265

2,533

-10.6

* Considers total volume from Offshore Vessels (50% JV).

O&G Support Base ("Brasco")

Jun 19

Jun 18

∆ (%)

6M19

6M18

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

98

61

60.7

458

358

27.9

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 20:42:03 UTC
