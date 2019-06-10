|
Wilson Sons : Operational Data - May 2019
06/10/2019 | 05:03pm EDT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATIONAL DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Container Terminals ('000 TEU)
|
May 19
|
May 18
|
∆ (%)
|
5M19
|
5M18
|
∆ (%)
|
Tecon Rio Grande
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full
|
34.1
|
36.2
|
-5.8
|
177.7
|
195.8
|
-9.3
|
Export
|
18.1
|
15.7
|
15.3
|
94.6
|
87.1
|
8.6
|
Import
|
6.2
|
6.3
|
-1.4
|
31.0
|
33.1
|
-6.2
|
Cabotage
|
4.6
|
3.1
|
46.2
|
21.2
|
18.8
|
12.7
|
Inland Navigation
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
6.7
|
9.2
|
8.6
|
8.0
|
Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*
|
3.0
|
9.0
|
-66.7
|
21.6
|
48.2
|
-55.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Empty (Deep Sea, Cabotage and Inland)*
|
20.8
|
16.3
|
27.5
|
98.0
|
92.5
|
6.0
|
Total Rio Grande
|
54.9
|
52.5
|
4.5
|
275.7
|
288.3
|
-4.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tecon Salvador
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full
|
23.3
|
16.5
|
41.3
|
108.5
|
96.0
|
13.0
|
Export
|
7.7
|
4.8
|
60.4
|
38.4
|
34.9
|
10.0
|
Import
|
4.8
|
4.7
|
1.8
|
24.8
|
24.9
|
-0.2
|
Cabotage
|
8.1
|
4.6
|
76.8
|
34.2
|
27.0
|
27.0
|
Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*
|
2.8
|
2.4
|
13.9
|
11.0
|
9.2
|
19.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Empty (Deep Sea and Cabotage)*
|
2.7
|
4.0
|
-30.8
|
20.4
|
18.0
|
13.0
|
Total Salvador
|
26.0
|
20.4
|
27.4
|
128.9
|
114.0
|
13.0
|
Grand Total (Full)
|
57.4
|
52.7
|
8.9
|
286.2
|
291.8
|
-1.9
|
Grand Total (Empty)
|
23.5
|
20.2
|
16.1
|
118.4
|
110.5
|
7.1
|
Grand Total
|
80.9
|
72.9
|
10.9
|
404.6
|
402.3
|
0.6
|
* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Towage
|
May 19
|
May 18
|
∆ (%)
|
5M19
|
5M18
|
∆ (%)
|
Harbour Manoeuvres (#)
|
4,398
|
4,571
|
-3.8
|
21,702
|
23,369
|
-7.1
|
Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)*
|
76.6
|
78.4
|
-2.3
|
74.4
|
72.6
|
2.5
|
* As of 2017, figures consolidate results from joint ventures. DWT stands for Deadweight.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Offshore Vessels*
|
May 19
|
May 18
|
∆ (%)
|
5M19
|
5M18
|
∆ (%)
|
Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#)
|
23
|
23
|
0.0
|
23
|
23
|
0.0
|
Days in Operation (#)
|
440
|
452
|
-2.6
|
1,875
|
2,077
|
-9.7
|
* Considers total volume from Offshore Vessels (50% JV).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
O&G Support Base ("Brasco")
|
May 19
|
May 18
|
∆ (%)
|
5M19
|
5M18
|
∆ (%)
|
Vessel Turnarounds (#)
|
90
|
48
|
87.5
|
360
|
297
|
21.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:02:02 UTC
|
|Latest news on WILSON SONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2019
|
473 M
|
EBIT 2019
|
108 M
|
Net income 2019
|
-
|
Debt 2019
|
257 M
|
Yield 2019
|
9,14%
|
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
-
|
P/E ratio 2020
|
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
1,96x
|
EV / Sales 2020
|
1,84x
|
Capitalization
|
670 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
1
|Average target price
|
15,3 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
69%