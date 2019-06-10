Log in
Wilson Sons : Operational Data - May 2019

06/10/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

OPERATIONAL DATA

Container Terminals ('000 TEU)

May 19

May 18

∆ (%)

5M19

5M18

∆ (%)

Tecon Rio Grande

Full

34.1

36.2

-5.8

177.7

195.8

-9.3

Export

18.1

15.7

15.3

94.6

87.1

8.6

Import

6.2

6.3

-1.4

31.0

33.1

-6.2

Cabotage

4.6

3.1

46.2

21.2

18.8

12.7

Inland Navigation

2.2

2.1

6.7

9.2

8.6

8.0

Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*

3.0

9.0

-66.7

21.6

48.2

-55.2

Empty (Deep Sea, Cabotage and Inland)*

20.8

16.3

27.5

98.0

92.5

6.0

Total Rio Grande

54.9

52.5

4.5

275.7

288.3

-4.4

Tecon Salvador

Full

23.3

16.5

41.3

108.5

96.0

13.0

Export

7.7

4.8

60.4

38.4

34.9

10.0

Import

4.8

4.7

1.8

24.8

24.9

-0.2

Cabotage

8.1

4.6

76.8

34.2

27.0

27.0

Transshipment & Shifting (Full and Empty)*

2.8

2.4

13.9

11.0

9.2

19.5

Empty (Deep Sea and Cabotage)*

2.7

4.0

-30.8

20.4

18.0

13.0

Total Salvador

26.0

20.4

27.4

128.9

114.0

13.0

Grand Total (Full)

57.4

52.7

8.9

286.2

291.8

-1.9

Grand Total (Empty)

23.5

20.2

16.1

118.4

110.5

7.1

Grand Total

80.9

72.9

10.9

404.6

402.3

0.6

* Transshipment & Shifting considers full and empty volumes, as there is no difference financially or operationally.

Towage

May 19

May 18

∆ (%)

5M19

5M18

∆ (%)

Harbour Manoeuvres (#)

4,398

4,571

-3.8

21,702

23,369

-7.1

Avg. DWT Attended ('000 tonnes)*

76.6

78.4

-2.3

74.4

72.6

2.5

* As of 2017, figures consolidate results from joint ventures. DWT stands for Deadweight.

Offshore Vessels*

May 19

May 18

∆ (%)

5M19

5M18

∆ (%)

Own OSV Fleet, end of period (#)

23

23

0.0

23

23

0.0

Days in Operation (#)

440

452

-2.6

1,875

2,077

-9.7

* Considers total volume from Offshore Vessels (50% JV).

O&G Support Base ("Brasco")

May 19

May 18

∆ (%)

5M19

5M18

∆ (%)

Vessel Turnarounds (#)

90

48

87.5

360

297

21.2

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 21:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
