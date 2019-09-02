Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Wilson Sons    WSON33   BRWSONBDR009

WILSON SONS

(WSON33)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 08/30
25.7 BRL   +1.42%
05:00pWILSON SONS : Relevant Shareholding Position - Aberdeen
PU
10:10aWILSON SONS : Apresentação Institucional - Agosto 2019 (em inglês)
PU
10:10aWILSON SONS : Institutional Presentation - August 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wilson Sons : Relevant Shareholding Position - Aberdeen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 05:00pm EDT

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

Publicly-held Company (B3: WSON33)

PRESS RELEASE

Rio de Janeiro, 2 September 2019 - Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("Wilson Sons" or "Company"), in compliance with Article 12 of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Rule no. 358, of 3 January 2002, as amended, informs that it was notified by Standard Life Aberdeen PLC ("SLA plc"), on behalf of investment funds and portfolios ("Portfolios") under management of companies in its economic group ("SLA plc"), that there has been a reduction of such Portfolios' equity holdings in shares issued by Wilson Sons. On 30 August 2019 their aggregate equity interests decreased below the 10.00% threshold of the total ordinary shares issued, reaching 7,066,959 shares which represent approximately 9.92% of the Company's capital stock.

SLA plc also informed that the decrease of the above mentioned equity holdings is strictly a consequence of investment strategy and there is no intention to change the Company's control nor composition of the administrative structure. No agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company has been entered into nor executed by SLA plc.

The Company informs that, as of the present date, its capital stock comprises 71,243,660 common shares, of which 29,799,660 shares (41.83%) are traded through Brazilian Depository Receipts ("BDRs") on the Brazilian Stock Exchange ("B3").

About Wilson Sons:

Wilson Sons Group is the largest integrated provider of port, maritime and logistics services in Brazil. With a business track record of more than 180 years, the Company has an unmatched nationwide footprint offering comprehensive solutions to support domestic and international, as well as the oil and gas industry. For more information please visit: www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir

Fernando Fleury Salek

CFO of the Brazilian subsidiaries and Investor Relations

Legal Advice: This document contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", based on current opinions, expectations and projections about future events. Such statements are also based on assumptions and analysis made by Wilson, Sons and are subject to market conditions which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between real results and these forward-looking statements are: national and international economic conditions; technology; financial market conditions; uncertainties regarding results in the Company's future operations, its plans, objectives, expectations, intentions; and other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors", available in the Company's Prospectus, and filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Disclaimer

Wilson Sons Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 20:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WILSON SONS
05:00pWILSON SONS : Relevant Shareholding Position - Aberdeen
PU
10:10aWILSON SONS : Apresentação Institucional - Agosto 2019 (em inglês)
PU
10:10aWILSON SONS : Institutional Presentation - August 2019
PU
08/20WILSON SONS : 2Q19 Minutes of a meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
08/19WILSON SONS : Integrated Risk Management Policy
PU
08/13WILSON SONS : 2Q19 Financial Statements
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Policy on Contributions and Donations
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Integrated Risk Management Policy
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Audit Committee Policy
PU
07/31WILSON SONS : Report on the Brazilian Corporate Governance Code 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 2 632 M
Chart WILSON SONS
Duration : Period :
Wilson Sons Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,40  $
Last Close Price 37,85  $
Spread / Highest target -59,3%
Spread / Average Target -59,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Francisco Gouvêa Vieira Chairman
Arnaldo Calbucci COO-Maritime Services and Executive Director
Augusto Cezar Tavares Baião Executive Director & CEO-Operations in Brazil
Claudio Martins Marote Director
William Henry Salomon Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WILSON SONS0.00%637
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD10.81%18 592
DP WORLD PLC--.--%11 869
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-5.67%10 585
MISC BHD--.--%7 685
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD-16.76%5 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group