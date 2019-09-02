Wilson Sons : Relevant Shareholding Position - Aberdeen

WILSON SONS LIMITED

CNPJ 05.721.735/0001-28

Publicly-held Company (B3: WSON33)

PRESS RELEASE

Rio de Janeiro, 2 September 2019 - Wilson Sons Limited (B3: WSON33) ("Wilson Sons" or "Company"), in compliance with Article 12 of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Rule no. 358, of 3 January 2002, as amended, informs that it was notified by Standard Life Aberdeen PLC ("SLA plc"), on behalf of investment funds and portfolios ("Portfolios") under management of companies in its economic group ("SLA plc"), that there has been a reduction of such Portfolios' equity holdings in shares issued by Wilson Sons. On 30 August 2019 their aggregate equity interests decreased below the 10.00% threshold of the total ordinary shares issued, reaching 7,066,959 shares which represent approximately 9.92% of the Company's capital stock.

SLA plc also informed that the decrease of the above mentioned equity holdings is strictly a consequence of investment strategy and there is no intention to change the Company's control nor composition of the administrative structure. No agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company has been entered into nor executed by SLA plc.

The Company informs that, as of the present date, its capital stock comprises 71,243,660 common shares, of which 29,799,660 shares (41.83%) are traded through Brazilian Depository Receipts ("BDRs") on the Brazilian Stock Exchange ("B3").

About Wilson Sons:

Wilson Sons Group is the largest integrated provider of port, maritime and logistics services in Brazil. With a business track record of more than 180 years, the Company has an unmatched nationwide footprint offering comprehensive solutions to support domestic and international, as well as the oil and gas industry. For more information please visit: www.wilsonsons.com.br/ir

Fernando Fleury Salek

CFO of the Brazilian subsidiaries and Investor Relations

